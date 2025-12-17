ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Kills, Buries Wife, Daughters At Home For Not Wearing Burqa; Arrested

Shamli: A man allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters for not wearing burqa and then buried the three bodies in a pit inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested and the three bodies recovered from the pit, they added.

The incident occurred in Garhidaulat village under the Kandhla police station area a week ago but came to light on Tuesday after the accused's father reported to police that the three were missing.

During the investigation, the woman's husband was interrogated and he confessed to the crime. The accused, identified as Farooq, was arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said Farooq, a resident of Garhidaulat village, is father of five children and lives separately from his father, Dawood.