Uttar Pradesh Man Kills, Buries Wife, Daughters At Home For Not Wearing Burqa; Arrested
During interrogation, Farooq told police he plotted the triple murder as he was angry at his wife for going to his in-laws' house without burqa.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST
Shamli: A man allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters for not wearing burqa and then buried the three bodies in a pit inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested and the three bodies recovered from the pit, they added.
The incident occurred in Garhidaulat village under the Kandhla police station area a week ago but came to light on Tuesday after the accused's father reported to police that the three were missing.
During the investigation, the woman's husband was interrogated and he confessed to the crime. The accused, identified as Farooq, was arrested and sent to jail, police said.
Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said Farooq, a resident of Garhidaulat village, is father of five children and lives separately from his father, Dawood.
"Farooq's wife, Tahira (32), and two daughters, Afreen (12) and Sarin (5), had been missing since December 10. Dawood, filed a complaint on Tuesday evening. After this, Farooq was then taken into custody for questioning. Initially, Farooq tried to mislead the police but under strict questioning, he confessed to killing his wife and daughters, and burying them inside their house," the SP said.
During questioning, Farooq told police that a month ago, his wife had gone to her parents' house without wearing a burqa, leaving him angry and he decided to kill her.
As part of his plan to murder his wife, when she returned home, he sent three children to their grandfather's house on the night of December 10. His two daughters and wife were at home. At night, he woke his wife to make tea, and when she reached the courtyard, he shot at her. Hearing the gunshot, his elder daughter came to the spot, and he shot her too and then strangled his younger daughter to death. After this, he buried all the bodies in the septic tank pit dug in his house, police said.
"All three bodies were recovered from the pit in Farooq's house and sent for post-mortem. The pistol used in the crime and empty cartridges have been recovered. Other aspects of the incident are being investigated," SP added.
