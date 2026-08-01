ETV Bharat / state

Superstitious Teacher And A Naked Principal Bring Shame To School Education In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa

(Left) The coconut wrapped in a red cloth brought to school by Geeta Kumbhakar and (Right) Bhuvaneshwar Kaushik after he put on his clothes ( ETV Bharat )

Janjgir Champa: Teachers are supposed to instill a scientific mindset in their students. However, a teacher from Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district did just the opposite and resorted to a superstitious practice and blackmail to get back her earrings which she had misplaced.

The incident occurred at Kathapali village in Baloda block where a teacher, Geeta Kumbhakar, resorted to 'Tantra' in front of her students. Sources said the teacher had lost her gold earrings.

When she couldn't find it, she arrived at school at the behest of a baba, carrying a coconut wrapped in a red cloth. She then approached the children and asked them to swear on the coconut that they did had not stolen her earrings. Geeta told the students that if they lied they will have to face consequences.

The students did as told and shocked by their teacher's actions, reported the matter to their parents and the school's headmaster.

The headmaster then brought the matter to the notice of the block education officer (BEO) and district education officer (DEO). Geeta was later issued a showcause notice by DEO Ashok Sinha.