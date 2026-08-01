Superstitious Teacher And A Naked Principal Bring Shame To School Education In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa
A lady teacher, made her students swear on a coconut to get back her earrings and a naked principal hailed girl students to his office.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Janjgir Champa: Teachers are supposed to instill a scientific mindset in their students. However, a teacher from Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district did just the opposite and resorted to a superstitious practice and blackmail to get back her earrings which she had misplaced.
The incident occurred at Kathapali village in Baloda block where a teacher, Geeta Kumbhakar, resorted to 'Tantra' in front of her students. Sources said the teacher had lost her gold earrings.
When she couldn't find it, she arrived at school at the behest of a baba, carrying a coconut wrapped in a red cloth. She then approached the children and asked them to swear on the coconut that they did had not stolen her earrings. Geeta told the students that if they lied they will have to face consequences.
The students did as told and shocked by their teacher's actions, reported the matter to their parents and the school's headmaster.
The headmaster then brought the matter to the notice of the block education officer (BEO) and district education officer (DEO). Geeta was later issued a showcause notice by DEO Ashok Sinha.
"The incident at Kathapal village has come to my attention and I have directed the block education officer to investigate. The teacher's earrings were lost somewhere in the school and she made the children swear on a coconut and rice wrapped in a red cloth to catch the culprit. We have issued a showcause notice to the teacher and appropriate action will be taken after response is received," said Sinha.
Another incident was reported from the government primary school at Dongakohraud in Pamgarh block whose principal, Bhuvaneshwar Kaushik, was found sitting half-naked in his office. Sources said Kaushik called a few girl students to his office. But the girls, scared of the principal's strange behaviour, refrained from going to him and narrated the incident to their parents.
The parents initially did not believe what their wards had to say but as the latter insisted, went to the school with some locals. Once they arrived at the school, they were shocked to see Kaushik relaxing, now fully naked. When confronted, Kaushik told the parents and the locals that there was nothing wrong in him being naked. However, as a commotion ensued and some locals started recording him, Kaushik put on his clothes.
"Upon receiving information about the headmaster's actions in the school, a Dial 112 team rushed to the spot and brought the headmaster to the police station. Subsequently, the parents of the children from Dongakohraud also arrived at the Pamgarh police station with their children. Pamgarh police took statements from the students and their families and filed a report against the headmaster and detained him, said Sawan Sarathi, Station House Officer of Pamgarh.
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