Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari Dies In Horrific Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar
Jaipur-based businessman Vallabh Maheshwari died after his BMW car overturned following a collision on an expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday evening.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
By Piyush Pathak
Alwar: In a tragic incident, Vallabh Maheshwari, the Managing director of Shakun Group, died after his BMW car lost control and overturned following a collision on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway under Reni police station area of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday evening.
According to police, 62-year-old Maheshwari was seriously injured in the accident, while the driver sustained minor injuries. Immediately after the mishap, locals rushed to the spot, pulled both of them out of the damaged car and took them to a hospital in Pinan. After preliminary treatment, doctors there referred them for further treatment. Maheshwari was later taken to a private hospital in Alwar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police said the mishap occurred when the vehicle was enroute to Badodamev from Jaipur.
Reni Police Station Officer Rajpal Yadav said police received information about a car crashing into a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late in the evening. "When we reached the spot, the injured were already been taken to Pinan hospital. After first aid, critically injured Maheshwari was referred to Alwar," he said.
Yadav added that the industrialist was taken to a private hospital in Alwar where doctors examined him and declared him dead. He said the family took the body to Jaipur without conducting a post mortem.
The official said the BMW car was travelling at high speed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a culvert. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled.
Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over Maheshwari's death and said the news of his demise was saddening.
अलवर के रैणी थाना क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2026
Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family through a post on X.
रैणी, अलवर में हुए सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है l शोकाकुल परिवारजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ l— Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) March 8, 2026
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्य आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को यह असहनीय दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें…
Also Read: