Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari Dies In Horrific Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Alwar

By Piyush Pathak

Alwar: In a tragic incident, Vallabh Maheshwari, the Managing director of Shakun Group, died after his BMW car lost control and overturned following a collision on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway under Reni police station area of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday evening.

According to police, 62-year-old Maheshwari was seriously injured in the accident, while the driver sustained minor injuries. Immediately after the mishap, locals rushed to the spot, pulled both of them out of the damaged car and took them to a hospital in Pinan. After preliminary treatment, doctors there referred them for further treatment. Maheshwari was later taken to a private hospital in Alwar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the mishap occurred when the vehicle was enroute to Badodamev from Jaipur.

Reni Police Station Officer Rajpal Yadav said police received information about a car crashing into a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late in the evening. "When we reached the spot, the injured were already been taken to Pinan hospital. After first aid, critically injured Maheshwari was referred to Alwar," he said.