Shaktigarh Langcha Shrinks In Size Amid Soaring Sugar, Fuel Prices
Shop owners said with the price of sugar, chenna and fuel increasing, the production cost of Langcha has seen a hike, reports Pulak Jash.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Shaktigarh: Shaktigarh, a small town in East Burdwan district of West Bengal is synonymous with 'Langcha', a famous Bengali sweet made from deep-fried chenna.
Rows of shops lining along a stretch of NH-19, oil bubbling in large pans, 'Langchas' being fried one after another, and crowds of customers gathering in front—this has long been the identity of Shaktigarh. Many travellers on long-distance routes stop here to pick up boxes of 'Langchas' to take home.
However, the rising cost of sugar and fuel has increased the production cost of this famous sweet, leaving many shop owners with the dilemma of whether they should hike the price of the sweet or reduce its size. Most shops have gone for cutting down on the size as increasing the price would hit customers during upcoming Durga Puja festival.
At Jaydeb Malik's shop, the sizes of both the Rs 10 and Rs 20 per piece Langcha have been slightly reduced. "With the rise in the prices of sugar, gas, and oil, it is no longer possible to sell Langchas of the original size at the same price. We had to alter the size for now instead of raising the price. But, some customers are complaining about the smaller size, saying Shaktigarh Langcha is known for its mega size," Mallik said.
He said that selling at the old price while maintaining the original size makes it impossible to cover business costs. The prices for 'Mihidana', another famous sweet of Budwan, has been raised from Rs 200 per kilogram to Rs 300.
Sheikh Rustam, a shop owner of the Langcha Hub in Shaktigarh said in order to balance costs while keeping the business running, the size of the Langcha has been slightly reduced. "We sell Langchas at Rs 10, Rs 15, and Rs 20. The situation has reached a point where we have to adjust the size to manage expenses. If the government takes measures to lower sugar prices, it will bring relief to both traders and customers," he said.
Lancha Prices Not Hiked At The Moment
Rakhahari Singha, a customer from Gangajalghati in Bankura, who regularly buys Langcha from Shaktigarh said, "In many places, the price of the Langcha remains the same but the size appears to have shrunk. If the situation persists, prices might rise or the size of the could shrink further".
Traders said that production costs have risen not only because of soaring sugar prices but also fuel hike. Subrata Dutta, a sweet trader explained, "We now have to pay more for gas that was previously available at a comparatively lower cost; additional gas requirements drive expenses up even further. There are also issues regarding the supply of chhena (cottage cheese). If the price of milk goes up, the price of chhena also rises, thereby pushing up the total production cost of Langchas. Overall, sustaining the business has become difficult." If the situation does not improve, they might eventually have to raise the price of Langchas, he said.
The Durga Puja is approaching and the demand for Langchas typically surges during this period. Raising prices now would place an extra burden on consumers, yet failing to do so makes it difficult for traders to manage their own rising costs. Subrata Dutta believes it is better to slightly increase the price while maintaining the original size, rather than shrinking the product further, as customers have already voiced objections to reduced sizes.
At Becharam Ghosh’s shop, Langchas priced at Rs 6, Rs 10, and Rs 20 are still being sold in their original sizes, with no price hikes. Prices for Sandesh and Rasogolla also remain unchanged for the time being. With the Puja season ahead, there is a fear that raising prices could drive customers away; consequently, despite the pressure of rising costs, he is striving to maintain the existing prices and sizes.
Shaktigarh Langcha Awaits GI Recognition
Shaktigarh Langcha is more than just a sweet; it embodies a long-standing heritage intertwined with the region, the skilled craftsmanship of countless artisans, and stories of people's affection. Over the years, this sweet has carried the name of Shaktigarh to every corner of Bengal. Efforts are now underway to secure the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Langcha to provide formal, enduring recognition to this legacy.
Although several Bengali sweets—such as Chandannagar’s 'Jalbhara' and Janai’s 'Manohara'—received GI recognition in June 2026, Shaktigarh’s Langcha did not make the list. Consequently, despite its taste and fame transcending the borders of Bengal, the longing for official recognition remains unfulfilled.
Yet, the people of Shaktigarh, including Langcha traders and the artisans who have crafted this sweet for generations have not lost hope. They believe that one day, 'Langcha' will bear the coveted GI tag, symbolising the unique identity of Bengal’s soil. It will not merely be a sweet that receives recognition; the long-standing heritage, hard work, and love associated with Shaktigarh will be honoured as well.
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