ETV Bharat / state

Shaktigarh Langcha Shrinks In Size Amid Soaring Sugar, Fuel Prices

Shaktigarh: Shaktigarh, a small town in East Burdwan district of West Bengal is synonymous with 'Langcha', a famous Bengali sweet made from deep-fried chenna.

Rows of shops lining along a stretch of NH-19, oil bubbling in large pans, 'Langchas' being fried one after another, and crowds of customers gathering in front—this has long been the identity of Shaktigarh. Many travellers on long-distance routes stop here to pick up boxes of 'Langchas' to take home.

However, the rising cost of sugar and fuel has increased the production cost of this famous sweet, leaving many shop owners with the dilemma of whether they should hike the price of the sweet or reduce its size. Most shops have gone for cutting down on the size as increasing the price would hit customers during upcoming Durga Puja festival.

Many shops have reduced the size of Langchas to keep up with the production cost (ETV Bharat)

At Jaydeb Malik's shop, the sizes of both the Rs 10 and Rs 20 per piece Langcha have been slightly reduced. "With the rise in the prices of sugar, gas, and oil, it is no longer possible to sell Langchas of the original size at the same price. We had to alter the size for now instead of raising the price. But, some customers are complaining about the smaller size, saying Shaktigarh Langcha is known for its mega size," Mallik said.

He said that selling at the old price while maintaining the original size makes it impossible to cover business costs. The prices for 'Mihidana', another famous sweet of Budwan, has been raised from Rs 200 per kilogram to Rs 300.

Sheikh Rustam, a shop owner of the Langcha Hub in Shaktigarh said in order to balance costs while keeping the business running, the size of the Langcha has been slightly reduced. "We sell Langchas at Rs 10, Rs 15, and Rs 20. The situation has reached a point where we have to adjust the size to manage expenses. If the government takes measures to lower sugar prices, it will bring relief to both traders and customers," he said.

Lancha Prices Not Hiked At The Moment