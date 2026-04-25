Shakti App Aids Police Trace & Rescue Andhra Woman On Time
The victim had boarded an auto from the Vijayawada bus stand at midnight on Saturday. After some time, the driver allegedly started making inappropriate remarks.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Mangalagiri: A young woman from Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur was rescued in the nick of time after raising an alert through the Shakti App. The incident highlights how quick thinking and the timely leverage of technology can prevent a potential crime.
Police said the woman, a resident of Namburu in Pedakakani mandal, reached Vijayawada bus stand from Bengaluru around 12:30 am on Saturday. Hesitant to travel alone at such a late hour, she stayed back at the bus stand for some time. During this period, she downloaded the Shakti app and registered her details, a move that was about to be proved crucial moments later.
An auto driver, identified as Phanindra, approached her and assured her of a safe drop home. After boarding, the woman prudently uploaded a photo of the vehicle's number plate and entered her journey details in the app's 'Safe Travels' feature. Soon, she began receiving verification calls from the police control room.
Sensing something was amiss, the driver questioned her about the calls and the photo. She managed the situation calmly, telling him they were from her family. However, as the journey progressed, his behaviour turned suspicious, as he slowed down the vehicle in a deserted stretch and allegedly began making inappropriate remarks.
Realising the imminent danger, the woman tapped on the 'Red Shakti' emergency button on the app to send an alert, which was immediately picked up by the police system.
Mangalagiri Rural police station sub-inspector Venkat tracked the vehicle using live location data along the national highway, and the auto was intercepted near Kaza. The driver was taken into custody, and the woman was safely escorted home. "The case shows how awareness and timely use of safety tools can make a critical difference," a police official said.
The incident stands as a strong reminder for women to make use of safety technologies at their disposal, while also underlining the importance of responsive policing in ensuring public safety.
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