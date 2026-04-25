ETV Bharat / state

Shakti App Aids Police Trace & Rescue Andhra Woman On Time

Mangalagiri: A young woman from Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur was rescued in the nick of time after raising an alert through the Shakti App. The incident highlights how quick thinking and the timely leverage of technology can prevent a potential crime.

Police said the woman, a resident of Namburu in Pedakakani mandal, reached Vijayawada bus stand from Bengaluru around 12:30 am on Saturday. Hesitant to travel alone at such a late hour, she stayed back at the bus stand for some time. During this period, she downloaded the Shakti app and registered her details, a move that was about to be proved crucial moments later.

An auto driver, identified as Phanindra, approached her and assured her of a safe drop home. After boarding, the woman prudently uploaded a photo of the vehicle's number plate and entered her journey details in the app's 'Safe Travels' feature. Soon, she began receiving verification calls from the police control room.

Sensing something was amiss, the driver questioned her about the calls and the photo. She managed the situation calmly, telling him they were from her family. However, as the journey progressed, his behaviour turned suspicious, as he slowed down the vehicle in a deserted stretch and allegedly began making inappropriate remarks.