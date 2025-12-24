ETV Bharat / state

Shahjahanpur: Five Bike Riders Crossing Railway Track Died After Being Hit By The Garib Rath Express

The accident occurred at a railway crossing near Atsaliya in the Rosa police station area on Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM.

Garib Rath Accident
The scene of the accident. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 24, 2025 at 9:50 PM IST

Shahjahanpur: Five people were killed after being hit by a train in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. GRP SHO Madanpal said that five people riding on a motorcycle were crossing the railway tracks near Rosa station in Shahjahanpur when they were struck by the Garib Rath Express (12204). All five died on the spot.

The accident occurred at a railway crossing near Atsaliya in the Rosa police station area on Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM.

Two Children Among The Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Hariom (driving the motorcycle), his brother-in-law Sethpal, Sethpal's wife Pooja, and their two children (a son and a daughter). They were all returning after buying goods from the Wednesday market in the city. While crossing the tracks, they were hit by the Saharsa Garib Rath train, which was travelling from Bareilly to Lucknow.

Motorcycle Dragged For 500 Meters

The motorcycle got stuck in the train and was dragged for about 500 meters. All the victims died instantly. The loco pilot applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The train remained at the spot for about half an hour. All the deceased are reportedly residents of Bangawan village in the Ucholia police station area of ​​Kheri district. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

