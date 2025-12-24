ETV Bharat / state

Shahjahanpur: Five Bike Riders Crossing Railway Track Died After Being Hit By The Garib Rath Express

Shahjahanpur: Five people were killed after being hit by a train in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. GRP SHO Madanpal said that five people riding on a motorcycle were crossing the railway tracks near Rosa station in Shahjahanpur when they were struck by the Garib Rath Express (12204). All five died on the spot.

The accident occurred at a railway crossing near Atsaliya in the Rosa police station area on Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM.

Two Children Among The Deceased