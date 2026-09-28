ETV Bharat / state

Shahi Masjid Case: MP HC Disposes Of Petitions By Muslim Side After They Cite Settlement With Civic Body

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday disposed of two appeals filed by the Muslim side regarding the removal of portions of Shahi Masjid to facilitate road widening for Kumbh Mela after petitioners stated that the matter is settled between them and the Ujjan civic body.

The Indore bench comprising Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Jai Kumar Pillai disposed of the petitioners' separate appeals after they stated that a settlement had been reached between them and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation regarding the removal of obstructions to the mosque.

After hearing all parties, the bench said the appellants informed the court that the matter had been settled between them and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and that their writ appeals were disposed of in light of this settlement. The bench also stated that the assurances provided by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation in its response and interim notice in the Shahi Masjid case would be binding on the civic body.