Shahdol Doctors Save 800-Gram Premature Baby After Two Months of Intensive Care

Shahdol: In a rare and challenging case, doctors at Shahdol District Hospital have successfully saved the life of an extremely premature baby. The baby weighed just 800 grams which made the delivery even more critical.

According to doctors, the baby was delivered through an emergency procedure at around six months of pregnancy after the mother, identified as Shweta Singh, developed severe eclampsia with dangerously high blood pressure that can lead to seizure and pose a serious risk to life. Doctors informed the family that only one life could possibly be saved. The family chose to prioritise saving the mother. “We chose to save the mother. We had given up hope for the baby, but the doctors made an effort, and today our child is in our arms,” said the father of the newborn.

Shweta said she was able to see her baby only 12–13 days after delivery due to her surgery. “The baby was so small that I couldn’t even make out the eyes, nose or ears,” she recalled. “Today, seeing my child completely healthy fills me with happiness. I had lost all hope, but the doctor came into our lives like God.”