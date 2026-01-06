Shahdol Doctors Save 800-Gram Premature Baby After Two Months of Intensive Care
The baby was delivered through an emergency procedure at around six months of pregnancy after the mother developed severe eclampsia with dangerously high blood pressure
Shahdol: In a rare and challenging case, doctors at Shahdol District Hospital have successfully saved the life of an extremely premature baby. The baby weighed just 800 grams which made the delivery even more critical.
According to doctors, the baby was delivered through an emergency procedure at around six months of pregnancy after the mother, identified as Shweta Singh, developed severe eclampsia with dangerously high blood pressure that can lead to seizure and pose a serious risk to life. Doctors informed the family that only one life could possibly be saved. The family chose to prioritise saving the mother. “We chose to save the mother. We had given up hope for the baby, but the doctors made an effort, and today our child is in our arms,” said the father of the newborn.
Shweta said she was able to see her baby only 12–13 days after delivery due to her surgery. “The baby was so small that I couldn’t even make out the eyes, nose or ears,” she recalled. “Today, seeing my child completely healthy fills me with happiness. I had lost all hope, but the doctor came into our lives like God.”
After birth, the infant was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the district hospital, where doctors and nursing staff provided round-the-clock intensive care. After nearly two months of treatment, the baby’s weight increased to over 1.5 kg and the infant was declared healthy.
Paediatric specialist Dr Brijesh Patel said saving babies weighing under 1,000 grams is extremely difficult. He credited the achievement to the efforts of the medical team and hospital staff for the successful outcome. “We made every possible effort with the support of our staff. By God’s grace, the baby is healthy today and has gone home with the mother,” he said.
The baby has since been discharged and reunited with the mother at home. Family members said they had lost all hope but praised the doctors for restoring their faith and saving the newborn’s life.
