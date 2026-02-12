ETV Bharat / state

Young Shooter From MP's Shahdol Aims For Olympics, But She Needs A Rifle

Harshita Sharma cannot afford to buy a professional rifle and has appealed the government for assistance.

Sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol have made their mark in the country and the world. After cricket and football, the district's Harshita Sharma, a promising shooter, is looking forward to the Indian team trials.
Harshita Sharma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST

However, Harshita needs a rifle for which she does not have the funds. An advanced professional shooting rifle costs anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. Harshita said she cannot afford to buy a rifle on her own and needs help from the government.

Harshita took up shooting at the shooting academy in Jabalpur a few years back. Within just two years, she made it to the trials for team India. The youngster aspires to win a medal for the country at the Olympics and for that she needs to practice hard. "The rifle at the academy where I practice is available to a shooter for just an hour. If I have my own rifle, I can practice more and also adjust the settings as per my needs and convenience," she said.

Harshita said has won three medals in pre-state and state competitions. She has also played at the pre-nationals in Pune and the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where she qualified for the Indian team trials.

"I'm close to getting selected for the Indian team. However, I need a professional rifle, as it requires hard work, and it will be difficult until I have my own," she said.

Harshita said she lost her father at birth. "I have an elder brother and my mother is an Accredited Social Health Activist. I belong to an Economically Weaker Section family," Harshita said. The youngster's life has been full of struggles. "After completing Class XII, I went to Jabalpur and worked at a pharmacy to pursue a certificate course in OT. I earned a salary of Rs 5,000 per month, which covered my expenses. After that, I participated in a rifle shooting trial and made good marksmanship. I then started training at a shooting academy," she said.

On January 27, she had apprised Shahdol Collector Dr Kedar Singh about her requirement. The Collector, a few days later, sent a letter to Sports and Youth Welfare Officer Abhishek Dewan. Harshita was called to the Collectorate on Wednesday, where she presented her case. "I have been assured of all possible assistance," Harshita said.

