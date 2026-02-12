ETV Bharat / state

Young Shooter From MP's Shahdol Aims For Olympics, But She Needs A Rifle

Shahdol: Sportspersons from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol have made their mark in the country and the world. After cricket and football, the district's Harshita Sharma, a promising shooter, is looking forward to the Indian team trials.

However, Harshita needs a rifle for which she does not have the funds. An advanced professional shooting rifle costs anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. Harshita said she cannot afford to buy a rifle on her own and needs help from the government.

Harshita Sharma (ETV Bharat)

Harshita took up shooting at the shooting academy in Jabalpur a few years back. Within just two years, she made it to the trials for team India. The youngster aspires to win a medal for the country at the Olympics and for that she needs to practice hard. "The rifle at the academy where I practice is available to a shooter for just an hour. If I have my own rifle, I can practice more and also adjust the settings as per my needs and convenience," she said.