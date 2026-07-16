Man Uses Nephew's Documents To Pose As Doctor, Gets Posted In Three Places In MP
Satish Sharma not only secured a govt job with the fake documents but also was posted in three places, said police.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Shahdol: A unique case has emerged from Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, raising numerous questions about the state's health department.
It has come to fore that a man used his nephew's documents to work as a doctors in three districts of Madhya Pradesh for years, defrauding the government. He was drawing salaries from three locations simultaneously, and the shocking revelation has caused an uproar.
Just a few days ago, the Rewa Lokayukta team caught Dr Mahesh Chand Sharma, a medical officer posted at the primary health centre in Ufri village, Jaisinghnagar, Shahdol district, red-handed while accepting bribe.
As the Lokayukta investigation progressed, the truth that emerged shocked everyone. The story of Dr Sharma has taken a new twist. The investigation has revealed that the man previously believed to be Mahesh Chand Sharma is not a real doctor, but rather, was working in a government job for years using his nephew's identity and educational documents.
The matter came to light when the real Dr Mahesh Chand Sharma, a resident of Gandhinagar in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, arrived in Shahdol on his own. He filed a complaint at the Jaisinghnagar police station, stating that he had been posted as a medical officer at the Puchhri Community Health Centre in Deeg district, Rajasthan, for the last four to five years.
After coming across news of the Lokayukta action recently on social media and in news, he learned that someone else was using his name and educational documents to impersonate as a doctor in Madhya Pradesh.
According to the complaint, Dr Sharma's uncle Satish Sharma allegedly misused his educational documents and photograph and worked as a medical officer at the Ufri Primary Health Centre in the Jaisinghnagar development block of Shahdol district. Satish had told his family that he ran a coaching institute in Kota.
The Rewa Lokayukta investigation revealed that the fake doctor was posted in Shahdol, Sheopur, and Khargone districts. Sources said, Satish was also posted in Segaon block of Khargone district since February 2023.
Jaisinghnagar police station in-charge Ajay Baiga stated, "Following the complaint, an investigation is underway, and an FIR will be filed soon." He explained that a person named Mahesh Chandra Sharma from Rajasthan had come to the police station, complaining that his maternal uncle had misused his degree, even though he had never given it to anyone. We are now investigating this matter. A major racket may be exposed. The investigation is on."
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said, "An FIR will be filed against the accused, and termination of service, salary recovery, and other departmental action will be taken as per the rules. The department's digital and modern monitoring system is uncovering such cases, ensuring strict action against the culprits."
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