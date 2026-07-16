ETV Bharat / state

Man Uses Nephew's Documents To Pose As Doctor, Gets Posted In Three Places In MP

Shahdol: A unique case has emerged from Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, raising numerous questions about the state's health department.

It has come to fore that a man used his nephew's documents to work as a doctors in three districts of Madhya Pradesh for years, defrauding the government. He was drawing salaries from three locations simultaneously, and the shocking revelation has caused an uproar.

Just a few days ago, the Rewa Lokayukta team caught Dr Mahesh Chand Sharma, a medical officer posted at the primary health centre in Ufri village, Jaisinghnagar, Shahdol district, red-handed while accepting bribe.

As the Lokayukta investigation progressed, the truth that emerged shocked everyone. The story of Dr Sharma has taken a new twist. The investigation has revealed that the man previously believed to be Mahesh Chand Sharma is not a real doctor, but rather, was working in a government job for years using his nephew's identity and educational documents.

The matter came to light when the real Dr Mahesh Chand Sharma, a resident of Gandhinagar in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, arrived in Shahdol on his own. He filed a complaint at the Jaisinghnagar police station, stating that he had been posted as a medical officer at the Puchhri Community Health Centre in Deeg district, Rajasthan, for the last four to five years.