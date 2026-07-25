Amit Shah Speaks With Family Of J-K Cop Killed In Terrorist Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district earlier this week.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke with the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district earlier this week.
Shah spoke to Qureshi's son during the visit of BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma to the residence of the slain policeman in the Beerwah area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. Sharma said the Union home minister assured the family that the government stands firmly with them.
"Visited the home of martyred Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Budgam to pay respects and offer heartfelt condolences to his family. Grateful to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for personally speaking to the martyr's son and assuring the family," Sharma said in a post on X.
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Sunil Sharma visits the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was killed in the Anantnag terror attack, and facilitates their telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
(Source: Third… pic.twitter.com/V7Hi62j38f
He also posted a video of the visit to the family, during which the call was made, on X. Qureshi was on Amarnath Yatra security duty when he was attacked around 12.30 pm at Anantnag's Lal Chowk on July 22.
The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack in a social media post shortly after the incident, according to officials.
The 45-year-old Qureshi is survived by his mother, wife and three children. He was appointed in place of his father, a police constable who died in an accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway three decades ago.
This was the first terror incident since the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were killed, prompting India to strike at terror camps inside Pakistan.
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