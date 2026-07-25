ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Speaks With Family Of J-K Cop Killed In Terrorist Attack

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke with the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district earlier this week.

Shah spoke to Qureshi's son during the visit of BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma to the residence of the slain policeman in the Beerwah area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. Sharma said the Union home minister assured the family that the government stands firmly with them.

"Visited the home of martyred Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Budgam to pay respects and offer heartfelt condolences to his family. Grateful to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for personally speaking to the martyr's son and assuring the family," Sharma said in a post on X.