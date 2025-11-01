ETV Bharat / state

Shah, Nadda, Priyanka, Phadnavis Canvass In Poll-Bound Bihar Amid Inclement Weather

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan along with NDA's Marhaura candidate Ankit Kumar, in Marhaura on Saturday. ( ANI )

Patna: Inclement weather cast a shadow on the election campaign in Bihar on Saturday, where leaders like Union minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra had to either cancel their rallies or address those virtually.

Shah had rallies scheduled in Gopalganj, Samastipur and Vaishali districts, but since he was advised against taking a helicopter, the former BJP president addressed the people at the venues through video conference.

Nadda, who faced similar constraints, adopted the same strategy for rallies scheduled in Siwan and Muzaffarpur districts.

Vadra, who canvassed in a Bihar election for the first time, travelled by road to address her rally in Begusarai, about 120 km from the state capital, though her next election meeting in Khagaria, which would have entailed another two-hour drive, had to be cancelled.

While Shah called the election “a choice between progress under Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, and those who would bring back jungle raj in Bihar”, Nadda, too, raked up the “lawlessness” that allegedly prevailed while the RJD was in power in Bihar.

Vadra slammed the ruling NDA for “putting the blame of everything on Congress, Nehru and Indira Gandhi”, and alleged that claims of a double-engine government notwithstanding, the government in the state was being “run from Delhi” with “neither the people nor Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being treated with respect”.

However, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who had flown down to Hayaghat in Darbhanga, to canvass in favour of former MLA and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s personal aide Bhola Yadav, did manage to address a rally.

Another noteworthy roadshow was held late in the evening, in Muzaffarpur district, by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis, who joined Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan for canvassing in favour of NDA candidates.

With election rallies being hampered by the weather, many leaders, including Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), chose to take out roadshows. Kumar’s roadshow in Madhubani followed an early morning video message on social media in which the CM urged the people to continue reposing their trust in his leadership.