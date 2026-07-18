Shah Lays Foundation Stones For Development Projects Worth Rs 77 Crore In North Bengal
These funds have been allocated primarily for infrastructure development in border areas of Bengal, housing for security force personnel, and the improvement of local connectivity.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Siliguri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid foundation stones for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 77.06 crore in Siliguri for the development of North Bengal.
Central government sources said these funds have been allocated primarily for infrastructure development in border areas, housing for personnel, and the improvement of local connectivity. The substantial allocation is expected to have a positive impact on the region's economic and social landscape in the future.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials and local leaders were present at the event.
Shah reached the Jhumagach Border Outpost (BOP) along the India-Bangladesh border, where he held a high-level review meeting with senior BSF officials regarding the overall security arrangements and surveillance mechanisms in the border area.
Shah and Adhikari assessed the current state of the barbed-wire fencing from a watchtower and inspected the intricacies of border patrolling. They praised the border forces' role in curbing illegal infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border crimes.
Following the inspection, Shah joined BSF personnel for a courtesy 'high tea' at the BOP, where he listened to the soldiers' experiences of performing duties under challenging conditions and conveyed a message of support and solidarity. To promote environmental awareness, he also planted a sapling on the premises of the border outpost.
Shah arrived in North Bengal on Friday for a two-day visit and held a meeting at Uttarkanya — the state government's secretariat for North Bengal.
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