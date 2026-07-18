ETV Bharat / state

Shah Lays Foundation Stones For Development Projects Worth Rs 77 Crore In North Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari review patrolling at the Jhumagach Border Outpost on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Siliguri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid foundation stones for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 77.06 crore in Siliguri for the development of North Bengal.

Central government sources said these funds have been allocated primarily for infrastructure development in border areas, housing for personnel, and the improvement of local connectivity. The substantial allocation is expected to have a positive impact on the region's economic and social landscape in the future.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials and local leaders were present at the event.

Shah reached the Jhumagach Border Outpost (BOP) along the India-Bangladesh border, where he held a high-level review meeting with senior BSF officials regarding the overall security arrangements and surveillance mechanisms in the border area.