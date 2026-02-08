ETV Bharat / state

Shah Chairs High-Level LWE Review Meeting In Raipur

CM Vishnu Deo Sai welcomes Amit Shah upon his arrival at the Raipur Airport on Saturday. ( ANI )

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to review security arrangements and development projects in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas. The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 to eliminate the Maoist insurgency from the country. Shah landed on Saturday evening at Raipur airport for a three-day visit to the state.

Held at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and special secretary (Internal Security) in the home ministry, an official said.

The directors general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with several senior officers, were also present, he added.