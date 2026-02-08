Shah Chairs High-Level LWE Review Meeting In Raipur
CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, Director of IB and special secretary (Internal Security) in the home ministry attended it.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to review security arrangements and development projects in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas. The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 to eliminate the Maoist insurgency from the country. Shah landed on Saturday evening at Raipur airport for a three-day visit to the state.
Held at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and special secretary (Internal Security) in the home ministry, an official said.
The directors general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with several senior officers, were also present, he added.
Comprising seven districts, the Bastar region shares borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and has long been considered the strongest Maoist bastion. However, the region has witnessed intensified anti-Naxal operations over the past few years, considerably weakening the extremist movement.
Since January 2024, over 500 Naxalites, including top cadres such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, have been killed in encounters, while around 1,900 Naxalites were arrested and over 2,500 surrendered during the same period in the state, data from police show.
In the evening, Shah is scheduled to attend the National Conclave titled "Chhattisgarh @25: Shifting the Lens" in Raipur as the chief guest. On Sunday, he will be present at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum Festival, scheduled to be held in Jagdalpur.
