ETV Bharat / state

Shabir Ahmed Shah Can't Visit Kashmir Without Court Nod, SC Imposes Strict Bail Conditions

Srinagar: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case investigated by the National Investigation Agency, but imposed strict conditions including a bar on his travel outside Delhi without prior court permission.

In its detailed nine-page order, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted Shah’s prolonged incarceration and slow progress of trial while granting him relief.

"The appellant has suffered combined incarceration of 8 ½ years in the ED case and the NIA case at hand," the court observed, adding that "prolonged incarceration of an accused, particularly in circumstances where the trial has made little or no substantial progress, is a relevant factor in adjudicating the matter of bail."

Shah, 74, had been in custody since June 4, 2019, in connection with an NIA case registered in 2017 under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Delhi High Court had earlier denied him bail in June 2025.

The apex court took note of the pace of proceedings, pointing out that only a fraction of witnesses had been examined. "The prosecution has cited 248 witnesses and only 30 have been examined till date, and the trial is proceeding at a snail’s pace, with no possibility of an early culmination," the order recorded.

Granting bail, the court underlined constitutional concerns tied to personal liberty. "If the trial is not likely to conclude within a reasonable time, continued detention may result in undue curtailment of the personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it said.

However, the relief comes with stringent restrictions. The bench directed that Shah “shall not leave Delhi without the permission of the trial Court” and must surrender his passport, report regularly to the NIA, and avoid any contact with witnesses or media comments on the case.

He has also been directed to report to the investigating officer of the NIA once every fortnight, specifically on Wednesdays or Thursdays between 10 am and 11 am.