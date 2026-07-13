ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Shabad Sextuple Murder Accused Found Dead; Suicide Suspected

Hyderabad: Rajkumar, the prime accused in the Shabad sextuple murder case, was found dead allegedly by suicide in Penjarla village of Kothur mandal in Telangana on Monday, police said.

The body was discovered after local residents alerted the police through the Dial 100 emergency helpline. Officers who reached the spot found a bottle of poison next to the body. The police suspects that the accused died by suicide. Police said Penjarla is the native village of Rajkumar's maternal uncle.

Rajkumar had been on the run since Friday night after allegedly murdering six people in separate attacks across Shabad in Rangareddy district.

According to the police, he first attacked a teenage girl, her mother and grandmother after the girl had filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The mother and grandmother were allegedly killed while trying to protect the girl. Rajkumar then allegedly abducted the girl in his car, took her to a pond near Daivalaguda and slit her throat.

He later returned home and allegedly murdered his wife, Saritha, and their two young sons before fleeing the scene. Police said all six murders were committed within about 30 minutes.