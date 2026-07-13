Telangana: Shabad Sextuple Murder Accused Found Dead; Suicide Suspected
Rajkumar had been on the run since Friday night after allegedly murdering six people in separate attacks across Shabad in Rangareddy district.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajkumar, the prime accused in the Shabad sextuple murder case, was found dead allegedly by suicide in Penjarla village of Kothur mandal in Telangana on Monday, police said.
The body was discovered after local residents alerted the police through the Dial 100 emergency helpline. Officers who reached the spot found a bottle of poison next to the body. The police suspects that the accused died by suicide. Police said Penjarla is the native village of Rajkumar's maternal uncle.
Rajkumar had been on the run since Friday night after allegedly murdering six people in separate attacks across Shabad in Rangareddy district.
According to the police, he first attacked a teenage girl, her mother and grandmother after the girl had filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The mother and grandmother were allegedly killed while trying to protect the girl. Rajkumar then allegedly abducted the girl in his car, took her to a pond near Daivalaguda and slit her throat.
He later returned home and allegedly murdered his wife, Saritha, and their two young sons before fleeing the scene. Police said all six murders were committed within about 30 minutes.
Following the killings, police formed 14 special teams to trace the absconding accused. Search operations were carried out across the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, with police checking hotels, lodges, and roadside eateries. CCTV footage from bus stands and railway stations was examined and Rajkumar's relatives and close associates were questioned during the investigation.
According to the investigation, Rajkumar had fallen in love with Saritha while she was giving him tuition classes during his intermediate studies. Despite an age difference of six years, the couple married against their families' wishes.
He reportedly worked as a driver for two years before quitting his job. Police said he later developed an addiction to alcohol and gambling and was in debts of over Rs 2.5 crore.
Unable to cope with the financial burden, Rajkumar allegedly attempted suicide in October last year. His father, Arun Kumar, had earlier told police that the family sold agricultural land to repay part of the debt.
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