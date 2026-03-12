ETV Bharat / state

SGPC Writes To Centre Seeking Uninterrupted LPG Supply To Langar At Golden Temple

Amritsar: In view of the possibility of the supply of commercial LPG getting affected across the country due to the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has written to the Centre to continue the supply to the Guru Ramdas Langar Ghar running at the Golden Temple in Amritsar without any interruption.

SGPC administrators and the additional manager of Darbar Sahib Gurinder Singh said, "Guru ka Atutt Langar is served 24 hours a day to about one lakh devotees from all over the country and abroad at Sri Harmandir Sahib. For this, a large quantity of commercial LPG gas is required at the Langar Ghar. About 25 to 30 commercial gas cylinders are consumed daily in the Langar. Along with this, LPG gas is also supplied through pipeline."

"Till now, gas supply has not been affected. But to avoid any issue in the future, the Central government should pay special attention to this matter so that the Sangat coming from the country and abroad does not have to face any problem in availing the langar service," Singh added.