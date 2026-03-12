SGPC Writes To Centre Seeking Uninterrupted LPG Supply To Langar At Golden Temple
Published : March 12, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Amritsar: In view of the possibility of the supply of commercial LPG getting affected across the country due to the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has written to the Centre to continue the supply to the Guru Ramdas Langar Ghar running at the Golden Temple in Amritsar without any interruption.
SGPC administrators and the additional manager of Darbar Sahib Gurinder Singh said, "Guru ka Atutt Langar is served 24 hours a day to about one lakh devotees from all over the country and abroad at Sri Harmandir Sahib. For this, a large quantity of commercial LPG gas is required at the Langar Ghar. About 25 to 30 commercial gas cylinders are consumed daily in the Langar. Along with this, LPG gas is also supplied through pipeline."
"Till now, gas supply has not been affected. But to avoid any issue in the future, the Central government should pay special attention to this matter so that the Sangat coming from the country and abroad does not have to face any problem in availing the langar service," Singh added.
Guru Ramdas Langar at Sri Harmandir Sahib is known as the world-famous Langar and is considered the largest free kitchen in the world. Every day, lakhs of Sikh congregants and other devotees eat here. Quintals of pulses, roti, vegetables and kheer, etc. are prepared in the Langar every day.
The Langar has the capacity to prepare four quintals of pulses at a time in a big pot, which requires 25 to 30 commercial LPG cylinders. There is also an arrangement for gas supply through a pipeline.
"Although there is no shortage in the supply of gas cylinders at present. Looking at the current situation, we have written a letter to the Central government that special attention should be paid to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders for Guru Ram Das Langar in the coming time as well," Singh added.
