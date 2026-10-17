SGPC To Install Portrait Of Slain Anti-Drug Activist In Sikh Museum
Parvinder Singh Jhota's father cited his son's wishes when he turned down the proposed financial support for the family and the children's future.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Mansa: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Takht Sri Talwandi Sabo Jathedar Tek Singh Dhanola visited the family of Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' in Mansa, five days after the murder of the anti-drug activist.
The two religious leaders also visited the two youths who were injured along with Parvinder, at the Government Hospital in Mansa.
Speaking to the bereaved family, Dhami said Parvinder had sacrificed his life while fighting against drugs and would be remembered as a martyr of the Sikh community. He announced that the Central Sikh Museum would install Parvinder's portrait to honour his contribution to the fight against drug abuse.
Dhami said Parvinder's struggle would inspire others to work towards protecting Punjab's youth from drugs. He assured the family that the SGPC would stand by them whenever they needed support.
Dhami announced Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for each of the two injured youths. He also offered to arrange their treatment at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Medical College in Amritsar, with the SGPC ready to bear the entire cost.
The SGPC president also offered financial assistance to Parvinder's family and proposed fixed deposits of Rs 10 lakh for the children. However, the family declined.
Parminder's father said his son had asked them not to accept financial assistance from anyone.
Tarsem Singh, father of MP Amritpal Singh, also visited Parvinder's family and described the recognition of the slain activist as a martyr as a matter of pride for the Sikh community.
He criticised the Punjab government over the drug problem, alleging that the situation in the state was deteriorating and that young people raising their voices against drugs or for Punjab's interests were either being jailed or killed.
Tarsem Singh said Parvinder had sacrificed his life while fighting drugs and trying to protect Punjab's youth. He also claimed that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was installing Parvinder's portrait.
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