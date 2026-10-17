ETV Bharat / state

SGPC To Install Portrait Of Slain Anti-Drug Activist In Sikh Museum

Mansa: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Takht Sri Talwandi Sabo Jathedar Tek Singh Dhanola visited the family of Parvinder Singh 'Jhota' in Mansa, five days after the murder of the anti-drug activist.

The two religious leaders also visited the two youths who were injured along with Parvinder, at the Government Hospital in Mansa.

Speaking to the bereaved family, Dhami said Parvinder had sacrificed his life while fighting against drugs and would be remembered as a martyr of the Sikh community. He announced that the Central Sikh Museum would install Parvinder's portrait to honour his contribution to the fight against drug abuse.

Dhami said Parvinder's struggle would inspire others to work towards protecting Punjab's youth from drugs. He assured the family that the SGPC would stand by them whenever they needed support.

Dhami announced Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for each of the two injured youths. He also offered to arrange their treatment at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Medical College in Amritsar, with the SGPC ready to bear the entire cost.

The SGPC president also offered financial assistance to Parvinder's family and proposed fixed deposits of Rs 10 lakh for the children. However, the family declined.