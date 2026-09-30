SGPC Demands CBI Probe In Alleged Sexual Assault Against Bahrain-Based Woman
Dhami was reacting to allegations against the SGPC over the alleged sexual assault against a Bahrain-based woman.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Amritsar: Amid attack by Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Baltej Pannu against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the alleged sexual assault of a Bahrain-based woman, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said was open to an impartial probe.
Pannu has questioned the silence of the SGPC and SAD over the alleged sexual assault of the woman, who had reportedly stayed in a SGPC-run sarai.
SGPC Chief Demands CBI Probe
Addressing a presser in Amritsar, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that baseless allegations were being leveled against the organisation regarding the “recent controversies and registered cases at Sri Anandpur Sahib”. Dhami was apparently referring to the FIR registered against SGPC member and SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla, who is absconding in the case. Police on Sunday raided Chawla's residence in Ludhiana in connection with the FIR registered on August 21.
“When the committee constituted its own five-member inquiry panel, questions were raised, alleging that the panel would prepare a report to suit its own agenda. Since the Punjab Police operate under the state government, the Punjab government should immediately hand over the entire matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring the truth to light," Dhami said.
"As soon as the CBI begins investigating this matter, the SGPC will withdraw its internal inquiry committee to ensure there is no room for suspicion. If the case is not handed over to the CBI within the next three days, a high-level SGPC delegation will meet the Punjab Governor to submit a memorandum and seek his intervention."
'Stop social media trials and misleading propaganda'
The SGPC President expressed concern over the alleged malicious propaganda being spread against the organization. He appealed to journalists and the general public not to give a political color to sensitive matters under investigation or turn them into subjects of 'social media trials.'
Addressing questions regarding funds and finances, the President stated that the SGPC operates under a transparent system where the approval for every fund allocation and expenditure is granted by the Executive Committee in accordance with the rules.
“Funds amounting to lakhs of rupees are released to assist cancer patients, needy students, and innocent individuals entangled in false cases; it is inappropriate to distort or misrepresent these facts,” he said.
He stated that the media or the opposition “should not assume the role of an investigative agency; instead, they should await the outcome of the legal investigation”.
'Interference by state government in Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 intolerable'
Dhami expressed strong objection to attempts by the Punjab government to interfere with the Sikh Gurdwaras Act. He stated that this is a historic central Act of 1925, and no state government possesses the constitutional authority to unilaterally enact laws or make amendments to it.
Citing the example of Haryana, he noted that similar interference in the state had caused “severe damage to Sikh institutions and their management, leading to a deterioration of the situation”. He warned that if the Punjab government made any such attempt, it would amount to direct interference in the internal affairs of the Sikhs.
Regarding the SGPC general elections, Dhami stated, "I am personally in favor of holding elections on time, and the government should complete the election process without delay so that no one gets an opportunity to repeatedly raise questions about the institution."
Over the mercy petition by Beant Singh assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana that is pending before the President of India, Dhami stated that he had recently met Rajoana in prison.
"The Sikh principle has never been to bow before anyone or to beg for mercy. He has spoken about withdrawing the mercy petition filed by the SGPC under the directive of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Rajoana maintains that he is ready to face the gallows but will not beg for mercy."
Dhami stated that the SGPC has deliberated seriously on the matter and has appealed to the Jathedars of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sikh scholars to issue clear guidelines on the issue soon, in accordance with Sikh principles and Panthic traditions.
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