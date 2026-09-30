ETV Bharat / state

SGPC Demands CBI Probe In Alleged Sexual Assault Against Bahrain-Based Woman

Amritsar: Amid attack by Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Baltej Pannu against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the alleged sexual assault of a Bahrain-based woman, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said was open to an impartial probe.

Pannu has questioned the silence of the SGPC and SAD over the alleged sexual assault of the woman, who had reportedly stayed in a SGPC-run sarai.

SGPC Chief Demands CBI Probe

Addressing a presser in Amritsar, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that baseless allegations were being leveled against the organisation regarding the “recent controversies and registered cases at Sri Anandpur Sahib”. Dhami was apparently referring to the FIR registered against SGPC member and SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla, who is absconding in the case. Police on Sunday raided Chawla's residence in Ludhiana in connection with the FIR registered on August 21.

“When the committee constituted its own five-member inquiry panel, questions were raised, alleging that the panel would prepare a report to suit its own agenda. Since the Punjab Police operate under the state government, the Punjab government should immediately hand over the entire matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring the truth to light," Dhami said.

"As soon as the CBI begins investigating this matter, the SGPC will withdraw its internal inquiry committee to ensure there is no room for suspicion. If the case is not handed over to the CBI within the next three days, a high-level SGPC delegation will meet the Punjab Governor to submit a memorandum and seek his intervention."

'Stop social media trials and misleading propaganda'

The SGPC President expressed concern over the alleged malicious propaganda being spread against the organization. He appealed to journalists and the general public not to give a political color to sensitive matters under investigation or turn them into subjects of 'social media trials.'

Addressing questions regarding funds and finances, the President stated that the SGPC operates under a transparent system where the approval for every fund allocation and expenditure is granted by the Executive Committee in accordance with the rules.