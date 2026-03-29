ETV Bharat / state

SGPC Passes Rs 1,487 Crore Budget For 2026-27; Focuses On Sikh Youth, Devotee Facilities And Religious Rights

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday passed a budget of Rs 1,487.41 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

SGPC General Secretary Sher Singh Mandwala presented the budget at a session presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. The outlay marked an increase of 7.28 per cent over the previous year.

Mandwala highlighted income details from various departments and institutions, along with allocations for future initiatives for religious affairs, education, propagation of Sikhism, and public welfare.

Speaking to the media, SGPC president Dhami announced that Rs 5 crore had been allocated for IAS/PCS coaching to help Sikh youth achieve higher positions. Additionally, Rs 7 crore is set aside to celebrate the centenary of Guru Ravidas Ji, honouring the legacy of his devotees.