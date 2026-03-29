SGPC Passes Rs 1,487 Crore Budget For 2026-27; Focuses On Sikh Youth, Devotee Facilities And Religious Rights
SGPC approves Rs 1,487.41 crore budget for 2026-27, focusing on Sikh education, welfare, infrastructure, youth coaching, religious freedom, and honouring Guru Ravidas Ji's centenary.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday passed a budget of Rs 1,487.41 crore for the financial year 2026-27.
SGPC General Secretary Sher Singh Mandwala presented the budget at a session presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. The outlay marked an increase of 7.28 per cent over the previous year.
Mandwala highlighted income details from various departments and institutions, along with allocations for future initiatives for religious affairs, education, propagation of Sikhism, and public welfare.
Speaking to the media, SGPC president Dhami announced that Rs 5 crore had been allocated for IAS/PCS coaching to help Sikh youth achieve higher positions. Additionally, Rs 7 crore is set aside to celebrate the centenary of Guru Ravidas Ji, honouring the legacy of his devotees.
Dhami said that Rs 33 crore has been allocated for the construction of new ‘sarais’ (inns) near the Golden Temple to improve facilities for devotees. He stated that Rs 68 crore is reserved for employee salaries and Rs 7 crore for supporting the poor, sick, and needy. Significant funds have also been dedicated to free schools and scholarships in education.
He urged the government to promptly resolve the cases of imprisoned Sikhs, including Balwinder Singh Rajoana and Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar. The demand for strict laws and mandatory exemplary punishments to prevent sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib was also reiterated.
The SGPC expressed concern over restrictions at exam centres due to Kakaras (Sikh religious symbols), calling it a violation of religious freedom. President Dhami appealed to the Sikh community to unite in protecting their religious identity and core principles.
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