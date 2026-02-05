ETV Bharat / state

SFI-TMCP Demand Modi Resignation From Visva-Bharati Chancellor Post After PM Named In Epstein Files

Bolpur: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his position as chancellor of Visva-Bharati University after the leader has been named in Epstein Files.

The students’ unions said that the name of the chancellor's post at the only 'World Heritage' university founded by Rabindranath Tagore is tarnished due to the Epstein Files revelation.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the Visva-Bharati University convocation in February. The Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Prabir Kumar Ghosh, has sent the invitation letter to the Prime Minister. Against this backdrop, the demand for the Prime Minister's resignation from the chancellor's post has created new apprehension as questions are being raised about whether the Prime Minister's presence there will lead to protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is mentioned in an email document included in that file. The email allegedly claims that arrangements were made for a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Israel.