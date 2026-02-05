SFI-TMCP Demand Modi Resignation From Visva-Bharati Chancellor Post After PM Named In Epstein Files
The email allegedly claims that arrangements were made for a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Israel.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 1:08 AM IST
Bolpur: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his position as chancellor of Visva-Bharati University after the leader has been named in Epstein Files.
The students’ unions said that the name of the chancellor's post at the only 'World Heritage' university founded by Rabindranath Tagore is tarnished due to the Epstein Files revelation.
PM Modi is scheduled to attend the Visva-Bharati University convocation in February. The Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Prabir Kumar Ghosh, has sent the invitation letter to the Prime Minister. Against this backdrop, the demand for the Prime Minister's resignation from the chancellor's post has created new apprehension as questions are being raised about whether the Prime Minister's presence there will lead to protests.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is mentioned in an email document included in that file. The email allegedly claims that arrangements were made for a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Israel.
Mantu Chakraborty, vice-president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Birbhum, said, "Visva-Bharati, founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, enjoys worldwide renown. It is shameful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is associated with something as heinous as the Epstein file, which involves human trafficking and child abuse. He should resign from his position as chancellor of Visva-Bharati. It is better not to have Narendra Modi's name associated with it."
SFI member Ayan Laha said, "It is very unfortunate that our Prime Minister's name has appeared in the Epstein Files. His association is tarnishing the reputation of Visva-Bharati. Our demand is that he should step down from the position of chancellor."
Trinamool Congress's Birbhum district spokesperson, Jamshed Ali Khan, said, "The Epstein Files is not just about a sex scandal, but a child sex abuse scandal. The inclusion of the Prime Minister's name in that file has created a controversy. The names of the chancellor of this culturally significant university in the Epstein File is shocking and he should resign."
Reacting to these comments, Shyamapada Mandal, president of the BJP's Bolpur organisational district, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to a new height. This is a major conspiracy to tarnish his image. False accusations are being made without any evidence or documentation."
Read more