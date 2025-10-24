ETV Bharat / state

SFI Protests For Academic Reforms at VTU, Calls For Transparent Evaluation And Carry-Over Policy

“Many engineering students lose an entire year just because they have failed one or two subjects in their early semesters,” said Shivalinge Gowda, President, SFI Karnataka. “We are not asking for leniency, but for a fair system that helps students complete their degrees on time without unnecessary delays.”

Hundreds of engineering students from across Karnataka participated in the protest, voicing concern over VTU’s current year-back system, which requires students to clear all previous semester subjects before progressing to the next academic year. Protesters demanded that the university replace it with a carry-over system — allowing students who failed a few subjects to continue their studies while reappearing for those papers later.

Bengaluru: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a protest at Freedom Park on Friday, urging Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the state government to introduce a carry-over system for engineering students and reform the evaluation process that has left many students frustrated and uncertain about their academic future.

Gowda explained that VTU’s policy is stricter than that of other universities, which already allow students to carry over failed subjects. “This rule has created enormous stress for students and their families. A simple policy reform can prevent hundreds of young people from wasting a year,” he added.

The SFI also criticised VTU’s evaluation and re-evaluation process, which students say lacks transparency. Many students have received unusually low marks, and requests for re-evaluation have not yielded accurate results. Students alleged that despite paying re-evaluation fees, they are often denied photocopies of their answer sheets.

“Students are being made to pay for re-evaluation, but the results remain the same and the process is opaque,” Gowda said. “We demand transparency — students should be allowed to access their evaluated papers to ensure fairness.”

Officials Respond, Students Await Decision

The protest prompted a visit from Srinivas, Joint Director of the Department of Technical Education, who met the students at Freedom Park. According to Dr Doddaba Basavaraj, Vice President of SFI Karnataka, the official informed protesters that the carry-over system would not be applied to the current batch of students, but assured them that student registration would be postponed until further discussions with the Higher Education Minister.

Students speaking at the protest. (ETV Bharat)

“The Joint Director told us that talks will soon be held with the Minister regarding the carry-over demand,” Dr Basavaraj told ETV Bharat. “Our primary demand remains the complete scrapping of the year-back system.”

He further added that if the system is withdrawn, nearly 11,000 students across Karnataka will be able to resume their studies — a significant relief for those who have been forced to pause their education due to current university rules.

With the meeting offering a glimmer of hope, student activists now await a positive decision from the government that could reshape academic policy for thousands of engineering students under VTU.