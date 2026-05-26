ETV Bharat / state

SFI Criticises Jamia Millia Islamia Administration For 'Associating' With RSS-Linked Event

Security personnel stand guard as Jamia Millia Islamia students stage a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, in New Delhi on Apr, 4, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday criticised the university administration for allegedly associating with an RSS-linked cultural event, claiming it went against the institution's secular and democratic character.

In a press release, the SFI unit of JMI condemned the administration for putting up a "welcome gate" for the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam on Sunday, which it alleged was backed by the RSS ecosystem. The student organisation claimed the event was "not a neutral cultural exercise" but part of a larger political project aimed at "communalising and appropriating Adivasi identities".

There was no immediate response from the JMI administration to the allegations. The statement alleged that while student protests and democratic gatherings were restricted on campus, organisations linked to the RSS were being welcomed and associated with by the university.

"SFI, JMI strongly condemns the Jamia administration for putting up a grand 'welcome gate' for the RSS-backed Janjati Sanskritik Samagam," the release said. The student body also alleged that Adivasi issues concerning land, forest rights and displacement were being ignored in favour of symbolic cultural programmes.