SFI Criticises Jamia Millia Islamia Administration For 'Associating' With RSS-Linked Event
The student organisation claimed the event was "not a neutral cultural exercise" but part of larger political project aimed at "communalising and appropriating Adivasi identities".
By PTI
Published : May 26, 2026 at 8:46 AM IST
New Delhi: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday criticised the university administration for allegedly associating with an RSS-linked cultural event, claiming it went against the institution's secular and democratic character.
In a press release, the SFI unit of JMI condemned the administration for putting up a "welcome gate" for the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam on Sunday, which it alleged was backed by the RSS ecosystem. The student organisation claimed the event was "not a neutral cultural exercise" but part of a larger political project aimed at "communalising and appropriating Adivasi identities".
There was no immediate response from the JMI administration to the allegations. The statement alleged that while student protests and democratic gatherings were restricted on campus, organisations linked to the RSS were being welcomed and associated with by the university.
"SFI, JMI strongly condemns the Jamia administration for putting up a grand 'welcome gate' for the RSS-backed Janjati Sanskritik Samagam," the release said. The student body also alleged that Adivasi issues concerning land, forest rights and displacement were being ignored in favour of symbolic cultural programmes.
The SFI, JMI also wrote on their social media platform on X (formerly Twitter), "Jamia must remain a space of democracy, secularism, and student resistance, not a platform for RSS-backed politics. Adivasi culture cannot be reduced to tokenism while real rights over land, water, and forests are denied."
The SFI, JMI unit demanded that the university administration clarify its role in facilitating the event and ensure that the university's spaces were not used to legitimise "communal and partisan organisations".
The organisation also sought protection of the "democratic and secular character" of the university. This comes mere weeks after the SFI had also protested an RSS event that took place on the university campus.