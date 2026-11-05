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SFI Complains To President Murmu Over BJP Tag In Keralam Governor's Instagram Handle

FILE - Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: The SFI has complained to President Droupadi Murmu against Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur for allegedly including the BJP's name in his official Instagram handle, alleging that it violates the political neutrality expected of a constitutional office-holder. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) is the students' outfit of the opposition CPI (M).

In an email complaint to President Droupadi Murmu, SFI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Nandan M A said the use of a political party's name in the social media account of a sitting Governor was contrary to the constitutional principles of impartiality and neutrality.

The complaint pointed out that Mathur's Instagram handle was named 'ommathurbjp' and said such an association with a political party could adversely affect public trust in constitutional institutions. It said a Governor was expected to function as the custodian of the Constitution and not as a representative of any political party. Citing Mathur's earlier association with the BJP, including his stints in various party posts, the SFI sought the President's intervention to uphold the dignity and neutrality of the Governor's office. The Lok Bhavan has yet to respond to the complaint.