ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Assam Deputy Speaker: Mahila Congress Writes To CM For Probe

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the allegations of sexual harassment against the Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron, seeking his clarification and a proper investigation into the matter.

Congress women's unit president Mira Barthakur has slammed the BJP Mahila Morcha for their silence on the matter, referring to their proactiveness about a Congress MP from Manipur.

"We have no say in the issue of women's protection above politics, whether it is BJP or Congress. Whether BJP Mahila Morcha will stage a sit-in or not? We are watching whether they will demand his resignation within 24 hours," she said.

A 41-year-old woman from the Karbi tribe has filed a complaint alleging that Teron ignored her and took away the responsibility of her five-year-old child after gaining political prominence and position after a promise to marry her.

Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Barthakur. (ETV Bharat)

At a press conference in Diphu on Tuesday, she revealed that she had been in love with Teron, the BJP MLA from Amri constituency in West Karbi Anglong district, since her college days. She later married another man with the consent of her family. She contacted Teron for medical assistance during the pandemic, when the duo became intimate.

When she gave birth to a son, Teron promised to marry her and take responsibility for the child's upbringing. He even arranged a rented house for them in Guwahati and enrolled the child in a school. In the meantime, the woman had divorced her ex-husband.