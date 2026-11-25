Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Assam Deputy Speaker: Mahila Congress Writes To CM For Probe
A woman has alleged that Habbey Teron became intimate with her, and the duo had a son. Later, he refused to take the child's responsibility.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the allegations of sexual harassment against the Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron, seeking his clarification and a proper investigation into the matter.
Congress women's unit president Mira Barthakur has slammed the BJP Mahila Morcha for their silence on the matter, referring to their proactiveness about a Congress MP from Manipur.
"We have no say in the issue of women's protection above politics, whether it is BJP or Congress. Whether BJP Mahila Morcha will stage a sit-in or not? We are watching whether they will demand his resignation within 24 hours," she said.
A 41-year-old woman from the Karbi tribe has filed a complaint alleging that Teron ignored her and took away the responsibility of her five-year-old child after gaining political prominence and position after a promise to marry her.
At a press conference in Diphu on Tuesday, she revealed that she had been in love with Teron, the BJP MLA from Amri constituency in West Karbi Anglong district, since her college days. She later married another man with the consent of her family. She contacted Teron for medical assistance during the pandemic, when the duo became intimate.
When she gave birth to a son, Teron promised to marry her and take responsibility for the child's upbringing. He even arranged a rented house for them in Guwahati and enrolled the child in a school. In the meantime, the woman had divorced her ex-husband.
However, Teron allegedly started avoiding her and refused to take responsibility for her children after winning the assembly election and being elected the deputy speaker. She further alleged that no cases have been registered despite complaints to the Superintendents of Police of the two hill districts.
The incident has led Borthakur to send an e-mail to Sarma, saying, "Those who make laws are now facing allegations of violating the law. The Chief Minister often directs the police to take action when allegations of rape are raised. Now we have sent an e-mail to the Chief Minister demanding action against Habbey Teron."
She also sent an e-mail to the state women's commission chairperson, Angurlata Deka, urging it to register a suo motu case and investigate the matter.
Meanwhile, former deputy speaker Nomal Momin has also demanded a DNA test on Teron to prove his guilt. "DNA testing is the ultimate solution to prove innocence or guilt. Otherwise, please don't defame anyone until proven," Momin wrote in a social media post.
However, Teron has not yet issued any official response to the allegations.
Also Read