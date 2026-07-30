Relationship Turned Into A Nightmare Of Harassment For Victim: Police Share Details In Trainee IPS Officer's Case
Hyderabad Police alleged that he behaved in an inhuman manner towards the complainant, a woman trainee IPS officer.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fresh details have emerged in the case involving 2025 batch trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, with Hyderabad Police alleging that he behaved in an inhuman manner towards the complainant, a woman trainee IPS officer.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Upparpally court in Hyderabad had remanded Uday Krishna Reddy to 14 days in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail.
Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar shared the investigation details with media persons through a press release.
Uday Krishna Reddy, a native of Woollapalem village in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, has been undergoing IPS training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad since December last year.
He met a fellow woman trainee IPS officer through Instagram in the middle of last year.
According to the release, Uday Krishna Reddy impressed her by describing the hardships he endured to join the civil services. She told him that she had been selected for the 2024 batch and that since she was on leave, she would join the training with the 2025 batch.
Later, the two became friends. The bond between them strengthened during the training. After some time, differences arose and they had a fight.
He could not bear her being away. He threatened to commit suicide several times. He also tarnished the victim's honour by falsely claiming she had relationships with many men, according to the release.
In the meantime, she married another man. Since then, Uday Krishna Reddy has been harassing her more on social media. Unable to bear it, the victim filed a complaint with the Attapur police on July 18, and a case was registered against him.
On Wednesday morning, Attapur Inspector Seethaiah's team took Uday Krishna Reddy to the house where he had previously lived in Ashoknagar.
The scene was reconstructed after the victim said that she had met him there.
Hearing on Uday Krishna Reddy's petition postponed
The Telangana High Court, meanwhile, issued a notice to the government on a petition filed by Uday Krishna Reddy seeking to quash the case registered against him.
It also issued a notice to the private respondent, the woman trainee IPS officer.
Justice J Srinivasa Rao adjourned the hearing to August 26, directing him to file a counter with complete details.
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