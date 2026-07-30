ETV Bharat / state

Relationship Turned Into A Nightmare Of Harassment For Victim: Police Share Details In Trainee IPS Officer's Case

Hyderabad: Fresh details have emerged in the case involving 2025 batch trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, with Hyderabad Police alleging that he behaved in an inhuman manner towards the complainant, a woman trainee IPS officer.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Upparpally court in Hyderabad had remanded Uday Krishna Reddy to 14 days in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar shared the investigation details with media persons through a press release.

Uday Krishna Reddy, a native of Woollapalem village in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, has been undergoing IPS training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad since December last year.

He met a fellow woman trainee IPS officer through Instagram in the middle of last year.

According to the release, Uday Krishna Reddy impressed her by describing the hardships he endured to join the civil services. She told him that she had been selected for the 2024 batch and that since she was on leave, she would join the training with the 2025 batch.

Later, the two became friends. The bond between them strengthened during the training. After some time, differences arose and they had a fight.

He could not bear her being away. He threatened to commit suicide several times. He also tarnished the victim's honour by falsely claiming she had relationships with many men, according to the release.