Sexual Exploitation Case: SIT Raids Godman Ashok Kharat’s Bungalow, Son Detained; Wife On The Run
With Kharat’s police custody ending on Wednesday, the SIT has launched a major operation at his bungalow in Karmayogi Nagar to gather crucial evidence.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 3:12 AM IST
Nashik: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual exploitation case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has intensified its investigation.
With Kharat’s police custody set to end on Wednesday, the SIT has launched a major operation at his bungalow in Karmayogi Nagar to gather crucial evidence.
In a more film-style operation, SIT officials entered the bungalow and took Kharat’s son, Harshvardhan, into custody. Earlier in the day, Kharat’s wife, Kalpana, managed to flee.
Police teams have reportedly been dispatched to Pune to trace and apprehend her. Officials suspect that both Kharat’s wife and son may have been involved in managing or benefiting from his properties.
The SIT had earlier searched Kharat’s office and is now focusing on his residential premises and financial links. Investigators are examining the role of family members in the case as part of a broader effort to establish the network of the accused.
Meanwhile, a new angle has emerged in the investigation. Police are probing whether Kharat provided specific medicines or contraceptive pills to women to prevent pregnancy after allegedly exploiting them.
Officials are also investigating whether these medicines were procured based on advice from certain doctors. The SIT has compiled a list of medical professionals from Kharat’s mobile phone and is likely to examine records from clinics and medical stores to trace the supply of such drugs.
Sources say that this line of inquiry could bring some prominent doctors in Nashik under the scanner. The SIT continues its detailed investigation as it works to collect strong evidence before Kharat’s custody period ends.
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