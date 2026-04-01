ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Exploitation Case: SIT Raids Godman Ashok Kharat’s Bungalow, Son Detained; Wife On The Run

Ashok Kharat's son being taken by SIT. ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual exploitation case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has intensified its investigation.

With Kharat’s police custody set to end on Wednesday, the SIT has launched a major operation at his bungalow in Karmayogi Nagar to gather crucial evidence.

In a more film-style operation, SIT officials entered the bungalow and took Kharat’s son, Harshvardhan, into custody. Earlier in the day, Kharat’s wife, Kalpana, managed to flee.

Police teams have reportedly been dispatched to Pune to trace and apprehend her. Officials suspect that both Kharat’s wife and son may have been involved in managing or benefiting from his properties.