ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Assault Of 3-Yr-Old Nursery Student: NCW Seeks 'Immediate' And 'Stringent Action'

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the sexual assault of a three-year-old nursery student at a private school in Bawana here, and sought "immediate and stringent action" by Delhi Police.

In a post on X, the Commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, directing an expeditious investigation, custodial interrogation and strict application of POCSO and BNS provisions.

The Commission has also called for examination of the accused's seized mobile phone and videos to identify possible other victims, preservation of CCTV and physical evidence, and a thorough probe into school-level safety and verification lapses.

The survivor and her family, as well as any other affected children, must be provided protection, specialised psychological counselling, legal assistance and compensation as per applicable provisions, it said.