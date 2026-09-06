ETV Bharat / state

Sexagenarian Patient Found Alive After Doctors Of Rewa Hospital Declared Him Dead

Rewa: A sexagenarian patient declared dead by doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was found to be alive by his family members while preparing to take the body on Sunday.

It has been learnt that Girija Prasad Gupta (66), a resident of Sidhi, was admitted to the hospital on September 4 for treatment of persistent diarrhoea.

However, he was declared dead the very next day, and doctors obtained signatures from his family members for handing over the body. When some family members touched the body before moving it into the ambulance for taking home, they were stunned to realise he was still breathing.

They immediately rushed to the doctors to report the matter, causing panic among the hospital administration. Subsequently, Girija Prasad was rushed to the ICU.

Dr PK Baghel, head of the department of medicine at the hospital, said the condition is known as 'Lazarus Syndrome', where a patient's breathing stops for a while and then resumes.