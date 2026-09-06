Sexagenarian Patient Found Alive After Doctors Of Rewa Hospital Declared Him Dead
Dr PK Baghel of the medicine department said the condition is called 'Lazarus Syndrome', where a patient's breathing stops for a while and then resumes.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Rewa: A sexagenarian patient declared dead by doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was found to be alive by his family members while preparing to take the body on Sunday.
It has been learnt that Girija Prasad Gupta (66), a resident of Sidhi, was admitted to the hospital on September 4 for treatment of persistent diarrhoea.
However, he was declared dead the very next day, and doctors obtained signatures from his family members for handing over the body. When some family members touched the body before moving it into the ambulance for taking home, they were stunned to realise he was still breathing.
They immediately rushed to the doctors to report the matter, causing panic among the hospital administration. Subsequently, Girija Prasad was rushed to the ICU.
Dr PK Baghel, head of the department of medicine at the hospital, said the condition is known as 'Lazarus Syndrome', where a patient's breathing stops for a while and then resumes.
"There could be other contributing factors leading to the condition. Such cases are extremely rare in medical literature. Girija Prasad remains critical," Baghel said.
Baghel further explained that Girija Prasad was suffering from breathing difficulties and also had swelling in the blood vessels of the brain.
"He had been admitted just yesterday (Saturday) and was undergoing treatment. A first-year student had initially declared him dead after an examination. But it was later discovered that the patient was still breathing. He has now been readmitted," he added.
Meanwhile, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists staged a sit-in protest at the hospital premises against the management's negligence and demanded the dean's removal.
"There is constant negligence of patients at the hospital. We demand that the dean be removed from the post immediately," NSUI district president Pankaj Mishra said.
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