Sexagenarian Financier Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Haryana's Yamunanagar
The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and CCTV footage is being analysed to identify the attackers and the routes they took.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Yamunanagar: A 62-year-old financier was shot dead by two bike-borne men on Thursday near Reliance Mall in the Model Town area of Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said. The deceased has been identified as Harbhajan Singh.
According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants fired repeatedly at Singh and fled towards Yamunanagar. The sound of gunfire led to panic in the surrounding area. The incident took place a short distance from the Superintendent of Police (SP) residence.
A grievously injured Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, additional SP Ashish Choudhry said.
Upon receiving the information, several police teams, including the SP, rushed to the crime scene for an investigation and to gather information from locals. Crucial evidence found at the spot is also being incorporated into the investigation.
Police said the deceased was a resident of Prem Nagar and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police have beefed up vigilance in the area.
The police are scrutinising footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the assailants and trace the routes they took to reach the crime spot and escape. Roadblocks have been set up in the surrounding areas to search for the miscreants.
In a similar incident, a property dealer from Haryana was shot dead by three unidentified assailants outside a gym in north Delhi's Narela. Police suspect the killing may be linked to an extortion attempt.
The deceased has been identified as Pramod Dahiya, a resident of Sonipat. The incident took place at around 7 am when the attackers allegedly arrived on a scooter, opened fire on Dahiya and fled the spot.
Police teams have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the assailants and establish the exact sequence of events. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.
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