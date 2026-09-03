ETV Bharat / state

Sexagenarian Financier Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: A 62-year-old financier was shot dead by two bike-borne men on Thursday near Reliance Mall in the Model Town area of Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said. The deceased has been identified as Harbhajan Singh.

According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants fired repeatedly at Singh and fled towards Yamunanagar. The sound of gunfire led to panic in the surrounding area. The incident took place a short distance from the Superintendent of Police (SP) residence.

A grievously injured Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, additional SP Ashish Choudhry said.

Upon receiving the information, several police teams, including the SP, rushed to the crime scene for an investigation and to gather information from locals. Crucial evidence found at the spot is also being incorporated into the investigation.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Prem Nagar and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police have beefed up vigilance in the area.