Sex Worker Killed In Ernakulum; Probe Underway

Ernakulum: A woman was found murdered near a house in Konthuruthy, Kochi, in the early hours of Saturday, with police arresting the homeowner after he was discovered drunk beside her body in an alleyway.

The victim, allegedly a sex worker from Ernakulam, was found partially covered with a sack, and investigators suspect she was killed inside the house before being dragged outside.

Body found in alley

Sanitation workers on their morning round first noticed the woman's body near a house in Konthuruthy and saw the owner, George, sitting nearby in an intoxicated state. They immediately alerted local representatives and the Ernakulam South Police, who reached the spot, secured the area and took George into custody.

During interrogation, police said George admitted to bringing the woman, identified as a sex worker, to his residence from Ernakulam South the previous night. A quarrel over payment allegedly escalated, and he is said to have struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her, before attempting to stuff the body into a sack and drag it out of the house.