Sex Worker Killed In Ernakulum; Probe Underway
The victim was found partially covered with a sack, and investigators suspect she was killed inside the house before being dragged outside.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Ernakulum: A woman was found murdered near a house in Konthuruthy, Kochi, in the early hours of Saturday, with police arresting the homeowner after he was discovered drunk beside her body in an alleyway.
The victim, allegedly a sex worker from Ernakulam, was found partially covered with a sack, and investigators suspect she was killed inside the house before being dragged outside.
Body found in alley
Sanitation workers on their morning round first noticed the woman's body near a house in Konthuruthy and saw the owner, George, sitting nearby in an intoxicated state. They immediately alerted local representatives and the Ernakulam South Police, who reached the spot, secured the area and took George into custody.
During interrogation, police said George admitted to bringing the woman, identified as a sex worker, to his residence from Ernakulam South the previous night. A quarrel over payment allegedly escalated, and he is said to have struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her, before attempting to stuff the body into a sack and drag it out of the house.
Investigators believe George, heavily drunk, dragged the body from the bedroom through the hall to the alley but was unable to move it further, eventually leaving it near the walkway.
Police sources said he then tried to cover the body with a sack he procured that morning, after telling neighbours and a nearby shop that he needed it to bury a dead animal.
Ongoing investigation
Bloodstains were found in the bedroom and hall of the house, reinforcing the suspicion that the murder took place inside the residence before the body was moved. Two migrant workers staying in a portion of the house were detained for questioning but are not currently believed to be involved, while efforts are on to formally establish the victim’s identity; George, described as a habitual drinker, was alone at home as his wife and children had been away for two days.
Read More