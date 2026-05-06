ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Sex Trafficking Racket Busted In Rudrapur Spa Raid; Six Arrested, Women Rescued

Rudrapur: In a major crackdown, police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) unearthed an alleged sex trafficking racket operating under the guise of spa centres in Rudrapur, in Udham Singh Nagar district. Two spa facilities in the busy Gaba Chowk area were raided, leading to multiple arrests and the rescue of victims.

The joint operation, led by AHTU in-charge Manohar Singh Dasauni, followed sustained complaints about suspicious activities at the establishments. During the raid, officials recovered incriminating material and found several young women allegedly being forced into prostitution.

According to police, the victims - reportedly from Mizoram - were lured with promises of jobs and a better life before being trafficked and coerced into the illegal trade. Authorities are coordinating with Mizoram Police to trace the wider network and identify those involved in trafficking.