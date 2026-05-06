Uttarakhand: Sex Trafficking Racket Busted In Rudrapur Spa Raid; Six Arrested, Women Rescued
The victims - reportedly from Mizoram - were lured with promises of jobs and a better life before being trafficked and coerced into illegal trade.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Rudrapur: In a major crackdown, police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) unearthed an alleged sex trafficking racket operating under the guise of spa centres in Rudrapur, in Udham Singh Nagar district. Two spa facilities in the busy Gaba Chowk area were raided, leading to multiple arrests and the rescue of victims.
The joint operation, led by AHTU in-charge Manohar Singh Dasauni, followed sustained complaints about suspicious activities at the establishments. During the raid, officials recovered incriminating material and found several young women allegedly being forced into prostitution.
According to police, the victims - reportedly from Mizoram - were lured with promises of jobs and a better life before being trafficked and coerced into the illegal trade. Authorities are coordinating with Mizoram Police to trace the wider network and identify those involved in trafficking.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said the racket was being run in an organised manner under the cover of physiotherapy and massage services. "Six persons, including the operators, have been arrested. Five young women have been rescued, of whom two are minors," he said.
All rescued victims have been shifted to a safe location, where counselling and support services are being provided. Police said interrogation of the accused is underway, and further arrests are likely as the network is being investigated.
Officials reiterated that strict action will be taken against those involved in human trafficking and exploitation. The crackdown has triggered concern in the area, with authorities intensifying efforts to dismantle similar illegal operations across the district.
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