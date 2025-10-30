ETV Bharat / state

Sewar Jail's Innovative Petrol Pump Program: Inmates Are Earning A Fresh Start

Bharatpur: Prisoners, who once walked the path of crime, are now walking the path of hard work and reforms. Thanks to the setting up of a petrol pump within the jail premises by the jail authorities in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. It has opened up new opportunities for the prisoners.

On the path of reform for three years, this pump has proved to be a turning point in the life of Shiv Kumar from Girase village in Deeg. Shiv Kumar, who is serving a sentence in a murder case, had received training at the petrol pump located in Jaipur Jail.

Now he is working at the Sewar Jail petrol pump with complete confidence. Shiv Kumar says, "I am now financially supporting my family with the income earned from the petrol pump."

The petrol pump where inmates from Sewar Jail are working (ETV Bharat)

Ramu is another example of this transformation. Ramu is a resident of the Hindaun area of ​​Karauli district. He came to jail in 2017 in a murder case. He has been working at the petrol pump for the past four months. He works responsibly in the shift from 6 AM to 2 PM. He gets a daily wage of Rs. 300.