Sewar Jail's Innovative Petrol Pump Program: Inmates Are Earning A Fresh Start
A petrol pump is helping Bharatpur inmates with new opportunities and transforming their lives
Published : October 30, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Bharatpur: Prisoners, who once walked the path of crime, are now walking the path of hard work and reforms. Thanks to the setting up of a petrol pump within the jail premises by the jail authorities in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. It has opened up new opportunities for the prisoners.
On the path of reform for three years, this pump has proved to be a turning point in the life of Shiv Kumar from Girase village in Deeg. Shiv Kumar, who is serving a sentence in a murder case, had received training at the petrol pump located in Jaipur Jail.
Now he is working at the Sewar Jail petrol pump with complete confidence. Shiv Kumar says, "I am now financially supporting my family with the income earned from the petrol pump."
Ramu is another example of this transformation. Ramu is a resident of the Hindaun area of Karauli district. He came to jail in 2017 in a murder case. He has been working at the petrol pump for the past four months. He works responsibly in the shift from 6 AM to 2 PM. He gets a daily wage of Rs. 300.
Ramu says, "As I started working at the pump, I realised that everything is possible with hard work. Now I only think about doing something good after getting out of the prison walls. I have parents, a sister, and a brother in my family, whom I am now able to support financially even from jail."
The Sewar Central Jail in the district is no longer a mere place for serving prison terms, but has become a nursery for reforms and self-reliance. The beginning of reform began when the Jail Superintendent Paramjit Singh started the petrol pump on its premises on September 13, 2023.
"This is not just a means of employment, but a path to moving from crime to self-reliance," says Singh. The jail administration established this pump so that the inmates could experience work, discipline, and responsibility. Four inmates are assigned duty in different shifts. The operation is monitored by four security personnel of the jail administration. The inmates working at the pump are given a daily wage of Rs 300, which not only makes them self-reliant but also enables them to financially support their families.
So far, five inmates have been released after completing their sentences from the petrol pump at Sewar Jail. According to the jail administration, these inmates have found employment and are leading normal lives outside.
Paramjit Singh says, "The pump not only provides work to the inmates but also gives them confidence and respect. The petrol pump at Sewar Jail started on September 13, 2023, and four inmates are on duty at the pump daily in different shifts. Four jail security personnel are always deployed for the supervision and management of the pump."
Read More