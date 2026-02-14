ETV Bharat / state

Sewage-Mixed Drinking Water Triggers Healthcare Crisis In Uttarakhand; Several Hospitalised

Dehradun: In a rerun of the Indore water contamination, a similar-looking healthcare crisis appears to be triggering panic among people in Uttarakhand. In Chukhu Mohalla, a locality which is not far from Clock Tower in Dehradun, several residents have alleged that they are forced to consume contaminated drinking water mixed with human excreta and raw sewage that has left dozens hospitalised.

The issue stemming from this situation has been continuing for the last almost a month. This has made people compare it to Madhya Pradesh's cleanest city, where dirty water killed many people recently.

Residents complained that dirty water is coming into the drinking water. In fact, human excrement has been mixed in the drinking water for the past one month in Chukkhu neighbourhood near the clock tower in the middle of Dehradun city. Local people said that people are constantly forced to drink dirty water from drinking water pipelines and sewage mix. People say that human feces are mixed in drinking water. People are forced to drink this water and are constantly falling ill.

In an interview with ETV India, Anoop, a resident of Chukku Mohalla, said that the problem of drinking water has increased a lot for the last 15-20 days.