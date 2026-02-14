Sewage-Mixed Drinking Water Triggers Healthcare Crisis In Uttarakhand; Several Hospitalised
The crisis has hit residents of a neighborhood near the Clock Tower in the middle of the capital, Dehradun.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST
Dehradun: In a rerun of the Indore water contamination, a similar-looking healthcare crisis appears to be triggering panic among people in Uttarakhand. In Chukhu Mohalla, a locality which is not far from Clock Tower in Dehradun, several residents have alleged that they are forced to consume contaminated drinking water mixed with human excreta and raw sewage that has left dozens hospitalised.
The issue stemming from this situation has been continuing for the last almost a month. This has made people compare it to Madhya Pradesh's cleanest city, where dirty water killed many people recently.
Residents complained that dirty water is coming into the drinking water. In fact, human excrement has been mixed in the drinking water for the past one month in Chukkhu neighbourhood near the clock tower in the middle of Dehradun city. Local people said that people are constantly forced to drink dirty water from drinking water pipelines and sewage mix. People say that human feces are mixed in drinking water. People are forced to drink this water and are constantly falling ill.
In an interview with ETV India, Anoop, a resident of Chukku Mohalla, said that the problem of drinking water has increased a lot for the last 15-20 days.
"Drinking water smells like sewage. Day by day, the water is getting dirty. Even human excrement has started coming into the drinking water. It can be clearly seen in the buckets. We have raised the issue with the concerned official but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Anup said.
He said people are being hospitalised due to water contamination. "Several neighbours fell sick after drinking dirty water and had to be admitted to the hospital,” he added. Anoop's neighbour, Mamta Nainwal, also shared her ordeal.
"Human faeces are clearly visible in the drinking water. We have no other option for drinking water. People are drinking that water by compulsion or by mistake. Those who are aware are boiling it and drinking it, but most of the people are getting sick by drinking this water unknowingly,” Nainwal added. Ravi Sharma, who is admitted to the hospital for seven days, said due to dirty water, his health deteriorated, and he landed at the hospital.