ETV Bharat / state

Severed Human Legs Found In Mayurbhanj Forest; Tiger Attack Suspected, Probe On

Mayurbhanj: Two severed human legs and blood-stained clothing were recovered from a forest area near Kumudabadi village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, with locals alleging that he was killed in a tiger attack, officials said on Monday. The remains were found near Rajam Sahi under the Dudhiani Range of the Karanjia Forest Division after local villagers spotted two severed, bloodied legs lying inside the forest area.

Upon receiving the information, forest department officials along with the Jashipur police personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Local residents suspected the remains belonged to a man who had gone missing from the area and feared a possible tiger attack.

The deceased is suspected to be Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantapur village under Jashipur police station limits, though official confirmation is awaited. According to villagers, Sadhu Naik had gone to a nearby forest on Sunday morning to collect leaves for his goats but did not return home.

Following this, the villagers and family members started searching for him and allegedly discovered the severed remains and a blood-stained lungi inside the forest. Officials said that despite extensive searches, other body parts could not be recovered from the area.