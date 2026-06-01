Severed Human Legs Found In Mayurbhanj Forest; Tiger Attack Suspected, Probe On
Forest officials and police have launched an investigation after human remains were recovered from a forest area amid suspicion of a possible wildlife attack.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Mayurbhanj: Two severed human legs and blood-stained clothing were recovered from a forest area near Kumudabadi village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, with locals alleging that he was killed in a tiger attack, officials said on Monday. The remains were found near Rajam Sahi under the Dudhiani Range of the Karanjia Forest Division after local villagers spotted two severed, bloodied legs lying inside the forest area.
Upon receiving the information, forest department officials along with the Jashipur police personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Local residents suspected the remains belonged to a man who had gone missing from the area and feared a possible tiger attack.
The deceased is suspected to be Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantapur village under Jashipur police station limits, though official confirmation is awaited. According to villagers, Sadhu Naik had gone to a nearby forest on Sunday morning to collect leaves for his goats but did not return home.
Following this, the villagers and family members started searching for him and allegedly discovered the severed remains and a blood-stained lungi inside the forest. Officials said that despite extensive searches, other body parts could not be recovered from the area.
Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve Project, North Forest Division, informed through a press release that Sadhu Naik, son of the late Iswar Naik, a resident of Basantpur village under Jashipur police station, was missing since Sunday.
The statement said that at this stage, no conclusive reason regarding the exact cause of death has been established. No footprints or other evidence indicating involvement of any wild animal have been found so far.
Officials said biological samples and other evidence have been collected and sent for laboratory examination to determine the cause of death and establish identity. Search operations and further investigation are underway. Officials said that assistance would be provided to the family after identification procedures are completed.
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