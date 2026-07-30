ETV Bharat / state

Severed Head Found On Bengaluru Cricket Ground; Police Say Incident Linked To Train Suicide

Due to the force of the train, his head was completely separated from his body and thrown far away. ​The railway police personnel, who reached the spot at night after receiving information about the incident, registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. However, the railway police found only a headless body in the darkness.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath (25), a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Vishwanath, who was upset about a personal matter, had called his friend on Tuesday and held some discussion with him. Later, around 8:30 to 9 pm, the railway police said that he died by suicide in front of a train.

Bengaluru: A man's severed head was found at a cricket ground near Kodathi under Varthur police station limits in Karnataka, causing shock among the locals. Initially, it was suspected that it was a gruesome murder, but when the police rushed to the spot and investigated, it was revealed that it was a case of suicide.

Stray dogs brought Vishwanath's head to the cricket ground, which is 300 metres away from the railway tracks. The locals who had come to play in the morning were shocked to see the head and immediately called the police emergency helpline. As soon as the information was received, the Varthur police rushed to the spot and investigated the case to find out the truth.

''As soon as the information was received that the head was found on the ground, the Varthur police went to the spot and searched the surrounding area for the body. On the other hand, the Baiyappanahalli railway police also inspected the same area. During the investigation, it was found that the body of a person was found after the train accident between 8 and 9 pm last night. The body, which was found near the tracks, was without a head,” said Whitefield Division DCP Saidulu Adawat.

According to him, the head may have been cut off and fallen a little away from the accident spot. The Railway Police have already registered a UDR and sent the body to the CV Raman hospital. It is possible that the dogs brought the head from the spot to the cricket ground, he said.

“The Railway Police have identified the deceased as a 25-year-old man from Chittoor during investigation. The family members have also been informed, and the Railway Police has taken up further investigation," Adawat added.