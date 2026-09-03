ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Severed Hand Grafted In Rare Medical Procedure At Ajmer's JLN Hospital

Ajmer: In a rare medical procedure doctors at Ajmer's JLN Hospital have successfully grafted a woman's hand which was cut off after getting entangled in a fodder cutting machine.

The right arm of the woman was severed below the wrist. Her surgery has been successful and her hand has been grafted with the flesh of stomach.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samaria said that the hand of a woman, a resident of Masuda was completely cut off by the fodder cutting machine. “The woman and her family kept the severed hand in ice and immediately brought it to the emergency department of Ajmer JLN Hospital. The medical team was immediately activated and it was decided to perform a surgery on the woman.”

Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Khare said that the female patient's hand was completely cut off and it took them 3 to 4 hours to perform the procedure.

Khare said that the “success of this complex surgery became possible as the patient came to the hospital on time and we conducted the operation immediately.”