Woman's Severed Hand Grafted In Rare Medical Procedure At Ajmer's JLN Hospital
The right arm of the woman was severed after getting entangled in the fodder cutting machine, reports Priyank Sharma.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Ajmer: In a rare medical procedure doctors at Ajmer's JLN Hospital have successfully grafted a woman's hand which was cut off after getting entangled in a fodder cutting machine.
The right arm of the woman was severed below the wrist. Her surgery has been successful and her hand has been grafted with the flesh of stomach.
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samaria said that the hand of a woman, a resident of Masuda was completely cut off by the fodder cutting machine. “The woman and her family kept the severed hand in ice and immediately brought it to the emergency department of Ajmer JLN Hospital. The medical team was immediately activated and it was decided to perform a surgery on the woman.”
Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Khare said that the female patient's hand was completely cut off and it took them 3 to 4 hours to perform the procedure.
Khare said that the “success of this complex surgery became possible as the patient came to the hospital on time and we conducted the operation immediately.”
He said that under the Chief Minister's Arogya Yojana, the procedure of the woman was conducted free of cost. “Generally, such operations do not take place in Ajmer. If the same procedure was done in a private hospital it would have cost between 5 to 10 lakh rupees.”
Head of the plastic surgery department Dr Nepo Vidyarthi said that "the female patient and her relatives brought the amputated hand in ice." " If the procedure is done within 10 hours of the accident, the chances of the operation being successful greatly increase. Keeping the amputated hand in ice did not shrink the veins of the hand, which helped in the surgery.”
Doctors however said that the woman will not be able to do heavy work with the affected hand. The female patient will be able to do light tasks, they added.
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