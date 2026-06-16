ETV Bharat / state

Severe Irregularities Including An Illegal ICU Come To Light in Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Probe

A man looks at the charred remains after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Thursday, June 4, 2026 ( PTI )

Patna: An illegally constructed intensive care unit (ICU) and staff who ran away are among the major reasons that led to the deaths of eight people and left over a dozen severely injured when the fire broke out at the Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, around 75km north of the state capital, on the morning of June 4.

The findings are a part of the report by a five-member committee constituted by Muzaffarpur district magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen to probe the lapses that led to the fire outbreak, deaths and injuries to so many people. The hospital’s license has been cancelled since then.

The team was led by additional district magistrate (disaster management) Shailesh Kumar Choudhary. Muzaffarpur civil surgeon, sub-divisional officer (East), district fire officer, and deputy superintendent of police (town) were a part of it.

Though the probe team submitted its report last week, the hospital’s license was cancelled a day after the fire incident. Three employees of the hospital were arrested in the aftermath, but the local court gave them bail as soon as they were produced before it.

Gross irregularities in the construction of the hospital and its ICU

Numerous lapses were detected in the Prasad Hospital’s building and the ICU. In fact, the latter was functioning in a non-designated part of an illegally constructed floor.

“The front building of the Prasad Hospital was constructed after the plan was passed by the municipal authorities. But there were severe lapses in the construction. The ICU was not a part of the building plan, yet it was functioning. This is a gross irregularity,” Muzaffarpur civil surgeon, doctor Ajay Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The civil surgeon added that a medicine shop and a pathology lab were opened in the parking space at the ground floor of the hospital. Moreover, the hospital had procured permission to construct a G+4 (ground + four storeys) building in 2011, but constructed G+5 without the nod of the municipal authorities. The fifth floor was illegal. The ICU was located there.

On the other hand, the health department had given permission to the hospital for a 15-bed ICU, but there were 27 patients present there when the fire broke out. It was the ICU at which the fire broke out and spread quickly across the floor, gutting the beds of patients and medical equipment, and leading to the casualties. Around 24 people were admitted there at that time.

But these were not the only lapses. The probe team found out that the bigger building of the hospital located just behind the front one was built without permission from the municipal corporation.

“The bigger building of the Prasad Hospital seems to have been built illegally without any permission from the relevant municipal authorities. Its papers are neither in the municipal corporation nor with the landowner. How it came into existence is a mystery,” the civil surgeon said.

Hospital staff ran away instead of saving the patients