Three Youths Killed, Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Rajasthan Roadways Bus in Pali
The victims were on their way to the famous Om Banna shrine when the mishap occurred
Published : July 23, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Jodhpur: Three young men from Jodhpur were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into the rear of a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Pali district on Thursday. The victims were on their way to the famous Om Banna shrine when the accident occurred, said Rohat Station House Officer Pana Chaudhary.
The mishap took place near Bandai Mod under the Rohat police station limits.
The deceased have been identified as Hemu alias Hemraj (20), son of Tulsiram; Tusar (21), son of Dilip; and Praveen (18), son of Babulal Sansi. All three were residents of Sansi Basti in Ratanada, Jodhpur.
The injured, Raunak, son of Devaram, and Hanish, son of Manoj Sansi, were initially treated locally before being referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment.
Police suspect the accident occurred after the Rajasthan Roadways bus driver applied brakes while negotiating a turn. The car, reportedly travelling behind the bus at high speed, failed to stop in time and crashed into its rear.
Locals rushed to the spot and called the police and ambulance. All five occupants were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead.
The bodies will be brought to Jodhpur after post-mortem and other legal formalities are completed in Pali. The last rites will be performed after the bodies are handed over to the families.
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