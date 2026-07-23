ETV Bharat / state

Three Youths Killed, Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Rajasthan Roadways Bus in Pali

Jodhpur: Three young men from Jodhpur were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into the rear of a Rajasthan Roadways bus in Pali district on Thursday. The victims were on their way to the famous Om Banna shrine when the accident occurred, said Rohat Station House Officer Pana Chaudhary.

The mishap took place near Bandai Mod under the Rohat police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Hemu alias Hemraj (20), son of Tulsiram; Tusar (21), son of Dilip; and Praveen (18), son of Babulal Sansi. All three were residents of Sansi Basti in Ratanada, Jodhpur.

The injured, Raunak, son of Devaram, and Hanish, son of Manoj Sansi, were initially treated locally before being referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment.