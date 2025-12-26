ETV Bharat / state

4 Youth Killed In Bike-Tipper Collision Near Chikkaballapur In Karnataka

The mishap took place near the Ajjawara Gate in Chikkaballapur tehsil.

Road Mishap
The bike which met with an accident in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 26, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chikkaballapur: Four youths from the same village, including two brothers, were killed in a bike and a Tipper lorry collision on Thursday night, a senior police official said on Friday.

The mishap took place near the Ajjawara Gate in Chikkaballapur tehsil. The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Narasimhamurthy, 25-year-old Nandish, 19-year-old Manoj and 18-year-old Arun (18). All four youth died on the spot in the road mishap, said Chikkaballapur District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse.

The deceased youths hailed from the Ajjawara village, and a pall of gloom has descended over the village after the news broke out. Narasimhamurthy and Nandish are brothers. Chikkaballapur police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Choukse, who visited the spot, conducted an inspection. Later, speaking to the media persons, he said that the deceased youths are from the same village.

"Four youths were coming from Chikkaballapur to Ajjawara village on the same bike when a tipper was coming from Shidlaghatta towards Chikkaballapur. Then a collision occurred between the bike and the tipper," the senior police official said.

"There is information that a bike collided with a tipper while taking a right turn on the road. The tipper driver has been taken into custody. It was a violation of traffic rules, and legal action will be taken against the culprit," added SP Choukse.

Read More

  1. Nine People Burnt Alive As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Being Hit By Lorry In Karnataka's Chitradurga; PM, CM Announce Ex-Gratia
  2. 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

TAGGED:

CHIKKABALLAPUR
ROAD MISHAP
TIPPER BIKE COLLISION
TIPPER DRIVER
ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.