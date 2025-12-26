ETV Bharat / state

4 Youth Killed In Bike-Tipper Collision Near Chikkaballapur In Karnataka

The bike which met with an accident in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka ( ETV Bharat )

Chikkaballapur: Four youths from the same village, including two brothers, were killed in a bike and a Tipper lorry collision on Thursday night, a senior police official said on Friday.

The mishap took place near the Ajjawara Gate in Chikkaballapur tehsil. The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Narasimhamurthy, 25-year-old Nandish, 19-year-old Manoj and 18-year-old Arun (18). All four youth died on the spot in the road mishap, said Chikkaballapur District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse.

The deceased youths hailed from the Ajjawara village, and a pall of gloom has descended over the village after the news broke out. Narasimhamurthy and Nandish are brothers. Chikkaballapur police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.