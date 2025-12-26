4 Youth Killed In Bike-Tipper Collision Near Chikkaballapur In Karnataka
Published : December 26, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Chikkaballapur: Four youths from the same village, including two brothers, were killed in a bike and a Tipper lorry collision on Thursday night, a senior police official said on Friday.
The mishap took place near the Ajjawara Gate in Chikkaballapur tehsil. The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Narasimhamurthy, 25-year-old Nandish, 19-year-old Manoj and 18-year-old Arun (18). All four youth died on the spot in the road mishap, said Chikkaballapur District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse.
The deceased youths hailed from the Ajjawara village, and a pall of gloom has descended over the village after the news broke out. Narasimhamurthy and Nandish are brothers. Chikkaballapur police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.
Choukse, who visited the spot, conducted an inspection. Later, speaking to the media persons, he said that the deceased youths are from the same village.
"Four youths were coming from Chikkaballapur to Ajjawara village on the same bike when a tipper was coming from Shidlaghatta towards Chikkaballapur. Then a collision occurred between the bike and the tipper," the senior police official said.
"There is information that a bike collided with a tipper while taking a right turn on the road. The tipper driver has been taken into custody. It was a violation of traffic rules, and legal action will be taken against the culprit," added SP Choukse.
