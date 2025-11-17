ETV Bharat / state

Several Workers Rescued After Truck Catches Fire Inside Kwar Hydroelectric Project Tunnel In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: A major tragedy was averted today in 540-mega watt Kwar hydroelectric power project in Kishtwar district when around 50 workers were rescued from a tunnel where a vehicle caught fire.

Giving details, officials told ETV Bharat that around 1:30 pm today a dumper (load carrier) caught fire inside the tunnel due to which workers got trapped.

"Responding Immediately to the situation, officials of Kwar HEPP swung into action and rescued the trapped workers out of the tunnel to a safer place. There was no injury to any worker inside the tunnel. In the incident the vehicle was completely damaged in the fire," said a police officer.