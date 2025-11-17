Several Workers Rescued After Truck Catches Fire Inside Kwar Hydroelectric Project Tunnel In Jammu Kashmir
Around 50 workers were rescued from the tunnel where a vehicle caught fire, but not injury was reported in the incident.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Jammu: A major tragedy was averted today in 540-mega watt Kwar hydroelectric power project in Kishtwar district when around 50 workers were rescued from a tunnel where a vehicle caught fire.
Giving details, officials told ETV Bharat that around 1:30 pm today a dumper (load carrier) caught fire inside the tunnel due to which workers got trapped.
"Responding Immediately to the situation, officials of Kwar HEPP swung into action and rescued the trapped workers out of the tunnel to a safer place. There was no injury to any worker inside the tunnel. In the incident the vehicle was completely damaged in the fire," said a police officer.
Kwar HEPP is a run of river project being built by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) and J&K State Power Development Corporation Limited on the river Chenab in Kishtwar district.
The foundation stone for the Kwar hydroelectric power project, located around 28 km from Kishtwar district headquarters, was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022. A major breakthrough in the project came in January, 2024 with the diversion of the Chenab river, paving way for the construction work on the main dam downstream.
The project mainly consists of an over 100 metre concrete gravity dam and is expected to generate nearly 2000 million units(MUs) of energy hydroelectricity annually.
