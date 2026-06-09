Two Workers Killed, Three Injured In CO₂ Gas Leak At Schaeffler India Plant In Pune's Talegaon MIDC
According to preliminary information, the gas leaked while work was underway in one of the company's operational units.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Pune: Two workers have been killed, and three others are injured after a carbon dioxide (CO₂) gas leak at the Schaeffler India manufacturing facility in the Talegaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial area of Pune on Tuesday afternoon.
According to preliminary information, the gas leaked while work was underway in one of the company's operational units. As the concentration of CO₂ increased, several workers reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, following which rescue of the people was initiated.
The affected workers were admitted to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared two workers named Gaurishankar Sharma and Vaibhav Thorat dead upon arrival. Three other workers, including Shrikrishna Sahu and Narsingh Patil, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Following the incident, officials from the Talegaon MIDC Police Station, MIDC Security Department, Fire Brigade along with senior company management reached the site. Authorities are trying to identify the source of the gas leak and whether proper safety measures were followed.
As per initial investigation, technical malfunction during an industrial process may have caused the gas leak; however, no concrete reason has been established yet. The police have registered a complaint.
Senior police inspector of Talegaon MIDC Police Station confirmed the incident and casualties. “An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the leak, and the company's safety procedures are also being examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” said the officer.
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