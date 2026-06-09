ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Killed, Three Injured In CO₂ Gas Leak At Schaeffler India Plant In Pune's Talegaon MIDC

Pune: Two workers have been killed, and three others are injured after a carbon dioxide (CO₂) gas leak at the Schaeffler India manufacturing facility in the Talegaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial area of Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, the gas leaked while work was underway in one of the company's operational units. As the concentration of CO₂ increased, several workers reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, following which rescue of the people was initiated.

The affected workers were admitted to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared two workers named Gaurishankar Sharma and Vaibhav Thorat dead upon arrival. Three other workers, including Shrikrishna Sahu and Narsingh Patil, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.