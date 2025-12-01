ETV Bharat / state

5 Workers Killed As Goods Vehicle Overturns On NH-66 Near Udupi

Udupi: Five workers were killed and seven others injured on Sunday after a goods vehicle carrying labourers and decoration materials overturned near here on National Highway-66, police said. The accident occurred near Kottalakotte in Uliyaragoli village, under Kaup police station limits at 3.30 pm, they added.

The tempo, driven by Ranjith, was transporting materials for an event from Kaup to Udupi. The 12 workers employed by a local decoration agency, were travelling in the vehicle at the time. Three of them were in the cabin and nine in the rear compartment, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was moving at high speed when the driver reportedly lost control, causing it to hit the median, flip over, and crash onto the service road, a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Kamal and Samaresh from West Midnapore in West Bengal; Pappu Ravidas from Silchar in Assam's Cachar district; Harish from Assam; and Gopunath from Agartala, Tripura, police said. Most victims sustained severe head injuries, which proved fatal on the spot, police said. The injured, including driver Ranjith, were taken to private hospitals in Udupi. Several remain in intensive care, the officer said.