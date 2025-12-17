ETV Bharat / state

Around 1.36 Cr Voters Will Be Called For SIR Hearings In West Bengal: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Manoj Kumar Agarwal addresses during the distribution of SIR forms to sex workers and others at the SIR EC special camps at Sonagachi, the red-light area in Kolkata, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Around 1.36 crore voters will be called for hearings as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a senior Election Commission official said. He said the state has completed the SIR exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

"Among the big states, we finished in time. Others have asked for more time," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Tuesday. "Around 1 crore 36 lakh voters will be called for hearings, though this number may reduce. If someone cannot attend a hearing due to a genuine reason, it will certainly be considered," he said.

Agarwal said the names of these voters were flagged during the exercise. The Commission on Tuesday published West Bengal's draft electoral rolls following SIR, deleting the names of more than 58 lakh voters on various grounds, including death and migration, and redrawing voter profiles across districts and border belts ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

He said some names have been removed from the draft rolls due to mismatches and procedural reasons. "They will also be called, and there will be no difficulty," he said, adding that voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls should submit Form 6 along with Annexure 4.