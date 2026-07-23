ETV Bharat / state

3,500 VBA Workers Detained Ahead Of Maharashtra Bandh Called By Us: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that nearly 3,500 of his party’s workers had been detained ahead of the July 23 statewide bandh called by the outfit. The party has announced the bandh in protest against the Centre’s education policies and the alleged police action against students and agitators in Delhi.

“Nearly 3,500 workers of the VBA have been detained. Unfortunately, no action is being taken against those responsible for the NEET paper leak. There is a heavy police deployment everywhere. This is unfortunate,” Ambedkar told reporters.

He also alleged that a section of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was attempting to provoke a confrontation. “One section of the RSS wants conflict. The group is trying to intimidate VBA workers and supporters. The group is pro-BJP, hence it wants conflict. The conflict will benefit the state government,” he claimed.

Ambedkar had earlier appealed to people to observe a statewide bandh on July 23, alleging that the Union government’s education policies were aimed at discouraging critical thinking and education among the youth.