3,500 VBA Workers Detained Ahead Of Maharashtra Bandh Called By Us: Prakash Ambedkar
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar, while announcing the bandh, said that the Union government does not want people to be educated
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that nearly 3,500 of his party’s workers had been detained ahead of the July 23 statewide bandh called by the outfit. The party has announced the bandh in protest against the Centre’s education policies and the alleged police action against students and agitators in Delhi.
“Nearly 3,500 workers of the VBA have been detained. Unfortunately, no action is being taken against those responsible for the NEET paper leak. There is a heavy police deployment everywhere. This is unfortunate,” Ambedkar told reporters.
He also alleged that a section of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was attempting to provoke a confrontation. “One section of the RSS wants conflict. The group is trying to intimidate VBA workers and supporters. The group is pro-BJP, hence it wants conflict. The conflict will benefit the state government,” he claimed.
Ambedkar had earlier appealed to people to observe a statewide bandh on July 23, alleging that the Union government’s education policies were aimed at discouraging critical thinking and education among the youth.
“The Union government does not want people to be educated, as education expands understanding and encourages critical thinking. That is why the current regime does not want the youth to have it,” he had said while announcing the bandh.
He urged people across Maharashtra to participate in the agitation and said he had not discussed the proposed bandh with any political leaders in the state.
Ambedkar also alleged that police used pellet guns to disperse supporters in Delhi, claiming such action was against United Nations advisories. He further alleged that students were beaten up and subjected to brutal force. He claimed corruption in the Union government’s education system had come to light and said the July 23 bandh was organised to protest against these developments.
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