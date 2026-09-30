ETV Bharat / state

3 US-bound Gujarat Residents Missing In Ethiopia; Kin Allege Abduction, Rs 1 Cr Ransom Demand

Mehsana: Three Gujarat residents who allegedly left for the US through an illegal route have gone missing after reaching Ethiopia, with their families claiming they were kidnapped and that the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for their release. The whereabouts of the three persons -- two women and a man -- could not be ascertained after September 22, police said on Tuesday.

They left for the US on September 20 with the assistance of an agent from Mehsana district, who allegedly connected them with another agent from Vadodara, their relatives told reporters and demanded the government's intervention to bring them back home safely.

The three missing individuals, all related to one another, have been identified as Rutvik Jansari of Vadsma village in Mehsana, Mamta Chavda, originally from Mehsana and currently residing in Ahmedabad, and Mayuri, from the state capital Gandhinagar.

Mamta's father, Kiritbhai Chauhan, said the family had paid around Rs 70 lakh for each of the three individuals to an agent for sending them to the US. After reaching Ethiopia in Africa, the three were held captive, and the kidnappers demanded Rs 1 crore for their release, he claimed.

"We have already paid huge money to send them (to the US). We have nothing left and are helpless. We request the government to bring our three children back safely," Chauhan said, making an emotional appeal.