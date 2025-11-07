ETV Bharat / state

Over 59 Pc Of Unrecognised Political Parties Linked To Bihar Failed To Disclose Finances: ADR

New Delhi: More than half of the registered unrecognised political parties associated with Bihar have failed to make their mandatory financial disclosures public for 2023-24, according to poll rights body the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to an ADR report, the NGO has reviewed 275 such parties -- 184 registered in Bihar and 91 in other states -- and found that 163 of those, or 59.27 per cent, have neither uploaded their audit reports nor statements of donations above Rs 20,000 on the websites of state chief electoral officers or the Election Commission (EC).

Of these, 113 contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. The report showed only 67 parties (24.36 per cent) made both audit and contribution reports publicly available for 2023-24, collectively declaring an income of Rs 85.56 crore, expenditure of Rs 71.49 crore and donations worth Rs 71.73 crore.

The Samata Party, registered in Delhi, reported the highest income at Rs 53.13 crore, followed by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) at Rs 9.59 crore.

The ADR's assessment also captured recent EC action that de-listed 32 parties in August and September for issues including inactivity and non-compliance. Among the de-listed parties, the highest income was declared by the Rashtriya Sarvodaya Party of Bihar (registered in January 2014) with Rs 1,066.37 lakh (Rs 10.66 crore) over five years, peaking at Rs 426.34 lakh (Rs 4.26 crore) in Financial Year 2021-22. According to available information, it did not contest elections.

The report said 28 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) registered in Bihar did not contest any election, based on available information. Their combined five-year income is Rs 152.545 lakh (Rs 1.52 crore), from FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24.