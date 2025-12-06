Several Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated To And Fro Uttarakhand Amid Repair Work
The cancellations and short-terminations come in view of the repair work carried out by the Railways on the rail bridges.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
Dehradun: Several trains operating to and fro Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh have been cancelled or short-terminated due to repair work on railway bridges, officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, 24 trains, with approximately 58 trips, will be affected for the next five days. The Dehradun-Amritsar Lahori Express 14631/14632 will remain canceled for the next three days with effect from today. Additionally, the Saharanpur passenger train will remain completely canceled until December 10 as per officials.
These Trains Will Run Late
According to officials, the Shatabdi Express train from Dehradun to Delhi will run approximately one hour late until December 7. The timings of three other trains arriving from Delhi have also been changed. The Link Express will depart late from Dehradun on December 8, with a delay of approximately 2 hours. Similarly, the Rapti Ganga Express will depart 3 hours late from Muzaffarnagar on December 8.
Trains Short-terminated
The Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express will be short-terminated to Haridwar on Sunday and Monday as per officials. Likewise, the Vande Bharat Express, which runs from Lucknow to Dehradun, will also be short-terminated to Haridwar. The Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express will be short-terminated to Haridwar, the Mussoorie Express to Haridwar on December 9. Besides, the Nanda Devi Express from Kota will also be short-terminated to Haridwar on December 9 and 10.
