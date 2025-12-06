ETV Bharat / state

Several Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated To And Fro Uttarakhand Amid Repair Work

A view of a railway station in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Several trains operating to and fro Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh have been cancelled or short-terminated due to repair work on railway bridges, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, 24 trains, with approximately 58 trips, will be affected for the next five days. The Dehradun-Amritsar Lahori Express 14631/14632 will remain canceled for the next three days with effect from today. Additionally, the Saharanpur passenger train will remain completely canceled until December 10 as per officials. These Trains Will Run Late