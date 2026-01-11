ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder: Bandh For Supreme Court-Monitored CBI Probe Evokes Mixed Response In Uttarakhand

Chamoli/Pauri Garhwal: The bandh called by various social organizations and the Congress across Uttarakhand on Sunday over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, evoked mixed response across the state.

The impact of the bandh, called to demand a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation in the case, had a significant impact in Gairsain, Chamoli district.

As per reports, trade unions and taxi unions in Gairsain region, the state's summer capital, participated in the bandh. Heeding to call given by Gairsain Trade Union President Surendra Singh Bisht, traders shut down their establishments in the region.

Market in Gopeswar Bazaar wears a deserted look (ETV Bharat)

Manmohan Parsara, President of the Ramganga Taxi Union, Gairsain, said at least 150 taxis remained off the road on the day. Suresh Kumar Bisht, State Vice President and Garhwal In-charge of the Provincial Industry Trade Delegation, urged traders to close the markets. In a video, he stated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI investigation into the murder case. "However, Ankita Bhandari's parents demand that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge,," he said.