Ankita Bhandari Murder: Bandh For Supreme Court-Monitored CBI Probe Evokes Mixed Response In Uttarakhand
The impact of the bandh was most visible in Gairsain region where trade establishments remained closed on the day.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Chamoli/Pauri Garhwal: The bandh called by various social organizations and the Congress across Uttarakhand on Sunday over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, evoked mixed response across the state.
The impact of the bandh, called to demand a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation in the case, had a significant impact in Gairsain, Chamoli district.
As per reports, trade unions and taxi unions in Gairsain region, the state's summer capital, participated in the bandh. Heeding to call given by Gairsain Trade Union President Surendra Singh Bisht, traders shut down their establishments in the region.
Manmohan Parsara, President of the Ramganga Taxi Union, Gairsain, said at least 150 taxis remained off the road on the day. Suresh Kumar Bisht, State Vice President and Garhwal In-charge of the Provincial Industry Trade Delegation, urged traders to close the markets. In a video, he stated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI investigation into the murder case. "However, Ankita Bhandari's parents demand that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge,," he said.
Bisht said that the bandh was non-political. "Its sole objective was to ensure that Ankita Bhandari receives justice as soon as possible. There is no pressure from any political party on any trade establishment or other entities. Traders were consulted and they expressed their support for the bandh," he said.
In Chamoli region, markets in Gopeshwar, Karnaprayag, and Nandanagar remained closed, while the bandh evoked mixed response in Jyotirmath.
In Gopeshwar, traders voluntarily closed their establishments to register their protest. Traders and social organizations said maintaining public pressure is essential to ensure justice for Ankita. During the bandh, shops in the market areas remained closed, partially disrupting public life. However, essential services continued to operate normally.
The bandh had widespread impact in Pauri and Srinagar where markets remained closed until 12 noon. Most business establishments and shops in rural areas remained closed in Rudraprayag. The bandh evoked mixed impact in Kotdwar where leaders of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal appealed to traders to close their establishments.
The impact of the bandh was also seen in Tehri district where various political parties and social workers held rallies at the main market, raising slogans against the government. The bandh did not have any significant impact in state capital Dehradun, Haridwar city, Roorkee, Laksar, Mussoorie, Haldwani, Khatima, and Kashipur.
