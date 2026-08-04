50,000 Migrant Families To Be Covered Under NFSA In JK
The exercise transitions the migrant ration card from a simple food entitlement card into a gateway for broader social welfare benefits
By PTI
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Jammu: In a major push to strengthen social protection for migrant families, the Jammu and Kashmir government is integrating nearly 50,000 migrant families into the National Food Security Act (NFSA) database, an official spokesperson said.
Founded on the government's policy framework, the exercise by the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation, in coordination with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Social Welfare Department, transitions the migrant ration card from a simple food entitlement card into a gateway for broader social welfare benefits without altering existing entitlements, recognised migrant status, or relief provisions, the spokesperson said.
He said that through door-to-door outreach, e-KYC facilitation and field-level coordination, over 3,000 migrant families have been assisted so far. Integration into the national database has eliminated access barriers to pensions, medical care and financial assistance, the spokesperson said.
He said a total of 1,625 old-age pensions, 114 widow pensions and 88 disability pensions have been verified and sanctioned. Sanctions have also been issued for two State Marriage Assistance Scheme cases and two tricycles for persons with disabilities.
The drive has facilitated seamless entry into schemes like Ayushman Bharat, student scholarships and marriage assistance. According to the spokesperson, the latest outreach shall ensure maximum coverage, with a new phase of special awareness and facilitation camps taking place across migrant camps, zones and locations in Jammu and Udhampur from August 3 to August 31.
Organised under the overall supervision of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, Arvind Karwani, these camps offer on-site support. Common Service Centre operators are deployed across all locations to help eligible migrants complete online scheme applications free of cost, the spokesperson said.
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