ETV Bharat / state

50,000 Migrant Families To Be Covered Under NFSA In JK

Jammu: In a major push to strengthen social protection for migrant families, the Jammu and Kashmir government is integrating nearly 50,000 migrant families into the National Food Security Act (NFSA) database, an official spokesperson said.

Founded on the government's policy framework, the exercise by the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation, in coordination with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Social Welfare Department, transitions the migrant ration card from a simple food entitlement card into a gateway for broader social welfare benefits without altering existing entitlements, recognised migrant status, or relief provisions, the spokesperson said.

He said that through door-to-door outreach, e-KYC facilitation and field-level coordination, over 3,000 migrant families have been assisted so far. Integration into the national database has eliminated access barriers to pensions, medical care and financial assistance, the spokesperson said.